St. Francis Borgia Regional went undefeated through Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action this season.
So, it was fitting that the Knights dominated the division’s postseason teams.
Borgia earned two major awards with seven first-team honorees and three more on the second team.
Senior pitcher-third baseman Joe Schmidt was named the division’s player of the year.
At the plate, Schmidt was hitting .418 headed into the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinal game against Helias Thursday. He had six doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 runs and 35 RBIs.
As a pitcher, Schmidt was 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA over 47 innings. He struck out 43 batters.
Schmidt also made the AAA Large first team as a pitcher and as an infielder.
Rob Struckhoff was named the AAA Large coach of the year. A Borgia graduate, Struckhoff has been the team’s longtime head coach.
Borgia’s other first-team players were:
• Senior catcher Louie Eckelkamp;
• Senior first baseman Spencer Hunter;
• Junior second baseman Jack Czeschin;
• Senior outfielder Tyler Glosemeyer; and
• Junior designated hitter Brandon Stahlman.
Borgia’s second-team selections were:
• Senior pitcher Nick Helfrich;
• Junior infielder Bryce Mayer; and
• Senior outfielder Adam Molitor.
The other first-team selections, all from St. Dominic, were:
• Pitcher — Kyle Fowler;
• Infield — Matt Hanson; and
• Outfield — Jack McCormick and Noah Hankins.
Other members of the second team, by position, were:
• Pitcher — St. Dominic’s Ryan Foley and Sam Stahl;
• Catcher — Cameron Thompson of St. Mary’s.
• Infield — Will Menendez of St. Mary’s, Tolton Catholic’s Nathan Krebs and St. Dominic’s Jackson Dearing;
• Outfield — St. Dominic’s Jack Niggemeier and Tolton’s Mark Baker; and
• Designated Hitter — St. Dominic’s Nick Bone.
In the Small Division, Lutheran St. Charles claimed two of the top spots. Andy Lueck was named coach of the year while Sam Hurayt was the player of the year.
Trinity’s Deivon Yates was selected as the newcomer of the year.