Three players reached double digits in scoring Friday night as the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights opened the season with a 62-49 win over Gateway STEM.
“They’re a really good team,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “They have such physicality that we don’t see very often. To start off with that, we knew it would be tough. We managed it through the first quarter and then put some runs together to come out on top.”
Newcomer Grace Turilli, a senior, paced the scoring attack with 19 points and she added three rebounds and three assists.
Junior Avery Lackey posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. She also added four blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
“Avery took over the game in the second half,” Houlihan said.
Junior guard Mya Hillermann netted 10 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“She got a three-point play when we needed it,” Houlihan said.
Senior Julia Struckhoff posted seven points with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
“Julia did a heck of a job handling the ball all night against the pressure,” Houlihan said. “There was a big difference when she wasn’t on the floor. She does such a good job managing the team and making sure things were running smoothly.”
Sophomore Kaitlyn Patke had four points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Sophomore Jenna Ulrich netted three points with one rebound and a steal.
Junior Grace Rickman scored two points. Junior Maddie Dowil added three rebounds.
“Grace came in and scored,” Houlihan said. “Jenna Ulrich hit a three for us and Maddie Dowil had to step into an emergency situation there. We have some potential in those kids coming off of the bench. It’s going to be a process.”
Borgia knocked down five three-point baskets with four different players, Turilli, Lackey, Struckhoff and Ulrich, hitting those. Turilli had two.
The Lady Knights were 11-20 from the free-throw line for the game.
Borgia struggled to stop the game’s top scorer, Gateway STEM junior guard Marshaun Bostic. She netted 24 points.
“She can take over the game whenever they need her to do that, or she can get into the middle of the lane,” said Houlihan. “We don’t have anybody who can match up with her one-on-one. It took the whole team to take care of that. She’s a legit player.”
Senior Kinnuady Daniels was next with 15 points.
Senior Keiarra Cotton scored six points.
Sophomore Kayla Nevils and senior Crystal Smith each scored two points.
Cotton hit Gateway STEM’s two three-point baskets. The Lady Jaguars went 13-27 from the free-throw line.
It was slow going at first for Borgia. Due to a jewelry issue with Turilli, Houlihan had to change her starting lineup at the last second and it seemed to affect her team.
“We did have a jewelry issue with Grace and that’s why she wasn’t in the game to start,” said Houlihan. “It took the vibe out of the game to start with, but we got our breath back and when she came onto the floor, it made a tremendous difference.”
Near the end of the first quarter, the issue was resolved and Turilli returned to the floor, making an immediate impact.
By the end of the first quarter, Borgia had cut the Gateway STEM lead to 11-8. Back-to-back three-point baskets by Turilli and Struckhoff put Borgia ahead, 16-14, and Borgia built on it to go ahead at the break, 29-24.
The Lady Knights built on the lead and was 42-31 through three quarters.
Gateway STEM was able to cut Borgia’s lead down to five points with 4:51 to play in the game, but the Lady Knights were able to seal the victory with free throws and timely baskets down the stretch.
Borgia’s next game is Dec. 9 at home against Hermann.
“We’ve got a couple of weeks to learn from this before our next game,” Houlihan said.