One team won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division championship.
And the other finished second in the Class 4 state tournament.
But in a clash of top AAA Large teams, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights dominated Tuesday afternoon in Washington, winning 15-4.
“It’s always good to get a win over a quality program like St. Mary’s,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We were able to jump on them early and we continued to put up good at-bats and take advantage of their mistakes.”
Borgia (5-3, 2-0) jumped on top of the Dragons (1-3, 0-1) early, scoring three times in the bottom of the first. Borgia made it 4-0 in the second and tacked on three more runs in the third.
St. Mary’s scored a run in the fourth, but Borgia responded with eight in the bottom of that inning. St. Mary’s scored three times in the top of the fifth.
Cody Tuepker started for Borgia and earned the win. Over three innings, he allowed one run on two hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Adam Molitor tossed the final two innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
“Cody Tuepker gave us a good start,” Struckhoff said. “He lost his control a little in the fourth, so we turned to Adam Molitor. Adam did a great job grinding through the last two innings. He’s been a great addition to the pitching staff this year.”
Borgia had 10 hits in the game, including four for extra bases.
Joe Schmidt belted another home run, his fourth of the season. It came in the bottom of the first with two outs.
“He’s really putting good contact on balls when he’s patient,” Struckhoff said.
Jack Czeschin, Tyler Glosemeyer and Bryce Mayer doubled.
Glosemeyer had three hits for the game while Czeschin and Mayer each had two. Molitor and Josh Garbs added singles.
Spencer Hunter and Wil Heggemann walked twice. Czeschin, Mayer, Schmidt and Molitor walked once.
Louie Eckelkamp was hit by pitches twice. Glosemeyer was plunked once.
Czeschin and Glosemeyer stole bases.
Garbs and Schmidt contributed sacrifice flies.
Czeschin and Eckelkamp each scored three runs. Schmidt, Hunter and Glosemeyer scored twice.
Mayer, Heggemann and Brandon Stahlman scored once.
Schmidt and Glosemeyer drove in three runs apiece. Mayer and Molitor had two RBIs each while Czeschin, Hunter, Eckelkamp and Garbs each drove in one.
“We were able to plate a couple more runs in the first thanks to a Molitor single to left,” Struckhoff said. “We put up at least one run in each inning which was great to see. Jack Czeschin, Bryce Mayer and Tyler Glosemeyer continued their hot starts with a couple of hits apiece. If we get a couple other parts moving, our lineup is going to be really potent.”