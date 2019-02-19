It was a split for St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday in Jefferson City.
Borgia’s boys (13-11) defeated the Crusaders, 61-42.
The Lady Knights (10-12) fell to Helias, 55-46.
Originally, this had been scheduled for a girls game with the boys set to play Friday. The boys game was moved up with the prediction of another winter storm to hit the area Friday.
Boys
Borgia jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter. At the half, Borgia was up 37-21. The Knights held a 48-30 advantage after three quarters.
“I really thought we played our most complete game from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Our defense was tenacious, our offense moved the ball and the kids played very unselfishly.”
Alex Brinkmann led the Knights with a double-double, scoring 21 points with 12 rebounds. He was 9-9 from the free-throw line.
“The biggest thing was rebounding,” Neier said. “We were able to control the boards led by our seniors, Will Elbert and Brendan Smith. Cole Weber did a good job on the boards and Alex Brinkmann had a good game, as usual, on the boards.”
Elbert was next in scoring with 11 points and six rebounds.
Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Weber scored 10 points.
Trent Strubberg netted six points with five assists and Max Meyers had three points and three assists.
“Our guards did a good job handling their pressure,” Neier said. “Helias was very quick. Trent and Max did a good job handling the ball along with Ryan Kelly. I think Helias is used to causing a lot of turnovers.”
The Knights finish the regular season Tuesday on the road at Vianney.
Borgia is the second seed for the Class 4 District 8 Tournament in Hannibal and will face either Moberly or Warrenton in the semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m.
Hannibal is the top seed and host. The tournament concludes Friday, March 1.
Girls
A rematch of the Sullivan Tournament title game, Helias repeated its earlier success against the Lady Knights with a comeback.
“We played well,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We could not get a shot to fall late in the game.”
Borgia jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter. At the half, Borgia’s lead was one point, 20-19.
Helias took the lead in the third quarter and was up 35-31 going to the final eight minutes.
Houlihan said it was a better effort than the loss to Cardinal Ritter Tuesday night.
“It was a good bounce-back game after the loss against Ritter,” Houlihan said.
Avery Lackey led the Lady Knights in scoring with 15 points. She went 3-6 from the free-throw line while Borgia was 6-11 from the stripe for the contest.
“Avery Lackey caught fire in the second half,” Houlihan said.
Grace Gettemeier ended with 10 points, including a pair of three-point baskets. Borgia hit four three-point shots for the game.
Dani Kimminau was next with nine points.
Other scorers were Kaitlyn Patke with four points, Mya Hillermann and Josie Lindemann with three points apiece and Lynnae Grus with two points.
Borgia finishes the regular season with a road game Friday at St. Charles and a home game Monday against Westminster Christian.
Borgia is the top seed for the Class 4 District 8 Tournament and will play either Warrenton or Mexico in the semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m. Hannibal is hosting the district tournament.