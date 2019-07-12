Everybody knows about St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball.
Borgia GIRLS volleyball.
This spring, CJ Steiger and his Borgia boys volleyball program did everything possible to let fans know that the school has another program.
Borgia recorded a breakout season, going 15-6-1 overall, 9-3 against Archdiocesan Athletic Association schools.
It easily was Borgia’s best-ever season, and first with a winning record, since the school began its program in 2011.
Steiger cited getting better athletes out for the team this season as a reason the team improved.
Five seniors formed the leadership for this year’s team.
Jacob Miesner led the team with 126 kills and also had 59 digs, nine blocks and eight aces.
Robert Halsted was a starter until he suffered an ankle injury late in the season. He posted 82 kills, 29 digs, 14 blocks and seven aces.
Newcomer Nate Rickman was a big addition at middle hitter, logging 72 kills, 37 blocks, six aces and two digs.
Jackson Piontek had 16 aces to lead the team. He also had 39 digs, 33 kills and three blocks.
Zack Dickinson posted 12 digs, one ace and one block.
Junior Eric Jankowski ran the offense from the setter position and he logged 391 assists to go with 38 digs, 17 blocks, 15 kills and nine aces.
Junior Mitchel Mohesky was the team’s libero and he led the defense with 262 digs. Mohesky also had seven assists, seven kills and five aces.
Both will form the core of next year’s team along with juniors Cole Fischer and Will Poepsel.
Fischer had 42 kills, 17 blocks and four aces. Poepsel posted 62 kills, 33 blocks, 14 aces and 14 digs.
To supplement next year’s team, Steiger will be able to call upon the entire junior varsity roster. Borgia had a full second team this season and most got valuable experience in some varsity matches.
After losing the first three matches of the season to St. Dominic, Cape Notre Dame and St. Mary’s, Borgia won its next eight in a row before tying Lutheran South in the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament.
Another winning streak soon followed and Borgia recorded its 10th win of the season at Bayless April 15.
The Knights had chances to upset AAA power St. Mary’s at home April 16, but fell in three games.
The Knights then won their last five matches of the regular season before falling to Ft. Zumwalt North in the opening round of the district tournament at Mehlville. That match went three games with Borgia winning the first one.
Steiger will try to repeat his success formula in the fall with the Borgia girls volleyball program. Steiger was named to replace Andrea Beaty as that team’s head coach after Beaty took an assistant coaching position at the University of Texas-El Paso.