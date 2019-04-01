St. Francis Borgia Regional extended its boys volleyball winning streak to three this week.
“We had a great week and a big step forward in the growth of our team this week,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “These are two great wins. We had never beaten O’Fallon Christian before. We beat Lutheran St. Charles twice last night, but both were hard-fought matches.
The Knights (3-3) swept O’Fallon Christian Tuesday on the road, 25-16, 25-23.
Borgia returned home to defeat Lutheran St. Charles, 25-19, 25-18.
“We’re gaining momentum in the right direction,” Steiger said. “We’re doing things better. Mitchell Mohesky has done a great job at libero. Eric Jankowski has done a great job of running the offense and getting more players involved in the offense.”
O’Fallon Christian
“Ball control and trusting the defense were keys for us,” Steiger said. “We’re getting better swings.”
Six different players recorded kills for the Knights with Robert Halsted leading the way with five.
Will Poepsel was next with four, Nate Rickman and Jacob Miesner each had three. Cole Fischer and Jackson Piontek had one kill apiece.
Jankowski dished out eight assists.
Rickman made three blocks while Poepsel had two and Fischer, Halsted, Jankowski and Miesner added one apiece.
Piontek added two aces.
Mohesky led the team in digs with 11.
For O’Fallon Christian, Josh Sander led the way with seven kills. Caleb Dolson, Adam McNeil and Luke McNeil each had three kills. Ryan Rosson added two while Micah Gill had one.
Luke McNeil logged 13 assists, Adam McNeil recorded five and Rosson had one.
Borgia also won the JV match, 25-22, 25-12.
Lutheran St. Charles
Miesner led the Knights with seven kills. Borgia had 20 as a team.
Poepsel was next with four while Halsted and Rickman posted three kills apiece. Fischer added two and Jankowski posted one kill.
“Will Poepsel had a good game swinging,” Steiger said. “He did a great job in the middle and kept their middle blocker from being able to move over to double block outside.”
Jankowski recorded 17 assists.
Rickman had three blocks, Poepsel and Miesner added two apiece and Fischer and Jankowski each had one block.
Halsted, Miesner, Piontek and Poepsel each served one ace.
Mohesky had eight digs to lead the defense.
Borgia also swept in the JV match, 25-5, 25-11.
The Knights are back in action Thursday at Duchesne.