Preparing for the postseason, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights placed sixth Friday at the MICDS meet.
“The boys did amazing,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I am so proud of how well they did. We placed sixth out of nine teams but at this meet we were all about getting PRs and they did just that.”
Borgia scored 153 points to finish between Cape Girardeau Central (309) and Vianney (147).
Finishing behind Vianney were the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team at 131 and Saxony Lutheran at 15.
Cape Girardeau Notre Dame was the meet winner with 423 points. MICDS was second at 411 with SLUH (379), John Burroughs (329) and Cape Central in front of Borgia.
Alferman-Molitor said many of the swimmers had outstanding efforts.
Freshman Aidan Garlock had a big day.
“Aidan Garlock placed third overall in the 100 freestyle and posted his best time yet, putting him in a good spot to make state,” she said. “He also placed second overall in the 100 backstroke with a PR and broke the school record.”
Garlock posted a time of 50.50 in the 100 freestyle to take third. He swam the 100 backstroke in 59.32, finishing second.
“Zach Posinski got (state) consideration for the 200 freestyle,” Alferman-Molitor reported.
Posinski was 11th with a time of 2:01.26.
He also placed seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.65.
“Gabe Rio got PRs and better consideration times in the 50 and the fly,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Rio ended seventh in the 50 freestyle in 23.32. He was eighth in the 100 butterfly in 58.32.
“Ryan Kluesner is so close (to state consideration times) in both the 200 and 100 freestyle, but posted PRs in both,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Kluesner ended 12th in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.88. He was 14th in the 100 freestyle in 56.39.
Together, Garlock, Posinski, Rio and Kluesner finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, setting a new school mark at 1:37.01.
“Those four also broke the school record in the 200 free relay and PRed in the 400 freestyle relay,” Alferman-Molitor said.
In the 400 freestyle relay, that group turned in a time of 3:34.19 to place fourth.
“Carter Lange also had an awesome meet, dropping 16 seconds in his 500 free and two seconds in the breaststroke,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Cole Fletcher, Andrew Haberberger, and Jonah Little all PRed in every event they swam.”
Lange finished 16th in the 500 freestyle in 6:12.28. He finished 17th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.80.
Borgia’s second 200 freestyle relay team of Fletcher, Little, Haberberger and Will Jett placed 15th with a time of 1:56.79.
Lange, Little, Fletcher and Weidemann were 15th in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:32.19.