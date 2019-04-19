Competing in its second big meet of the week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys track team placed third in the Owensville Relays Friday while the girls ended fifth.
Boys
• Sam Schmidt won both the 100- and 200-meter dash titles. Schmidt ran a time of 11.57 to win the 100-meter dash and 23.89 to take the 200-meter dash.
• Adam Bell swept the hurdles races. He won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.14 and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.08.
• Drew Snider won the 800-meter run title in 2:08.33 while teammate Grant Straatmann was fifth in 2:11.70.
• Alex Brinkmann cleared 5-10 to win the high jump title.
• Borgia’s 400-meter relay team of Grayson Helm, Cole Meyer, Bell and Schmidt won with a time of 45.07.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Snider, Trent Strubberg, Straatmann and Bell won with a time of 3:40.03.
• Snider was the runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in 4:48.08, placing behind Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson (4:44.76). Straatmann was fifth in 4:54.13.
• Strubberg was third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.61.
• Nicholas Weber placed third in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11:17.49.
• The 800-meter relay team of Helm, Meyer, Strubberg and Brinkmann was third in a time of 1:39.17.
• Helm was fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 18-5.5.
• Andrew Jensen finished seventh in the shot put at 36-8.5.
Girls
• The 400-meter relay team of Madelyn Bogler, Sophia Chisamore, Julia Struckhoff and Madison Meyer won in a time of 54.43.
• Borgia’s 800-meter relay team of Bogler, Struckhoff, Natalie Bell and Chisamore placed second in 1:56.20.
• Jessica Borovic was the runner-up in the triple jump at 32-3.
• Maria Eckelkamp placed third in the 300-meter low hurdles in 55.39. Lydia Zeltmann was sixth in the same race in 56.08.
• Bogler ended third in the high jump at 4-8. Lily Elcan placed seventh, clearing 4-4.
• Ella Brinkmann was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.85. Isabelle Jacobsen was fifth in 1:10.06.
• Lynnae Grus was fourth in the discus with a top distance of 104-11.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Jacobsen, Chisamore, Bell and Meyer ended fourth in 4:44.70.
• Margaret Dulaney ended seventh in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 15:02.31. Olivia Bleckman was eighth in 15:03.03.
• Eckelkamp was seventh in the 100-meter high hurdles in 20.27.
• Grus placed seventh in the shot put with a best throw of 30-0.75.
• Callyn Weber ended eighth in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 6:26.16.
Team Results
In the boys meet, host Owensville won with 130.5 points, edging Gasconade County rival Hermann, which scored 128.
Borgia was third at 120, just ahead of Steelville at 119. South Callaway rounded out the top five at 101.5 points.
Other boys teams were Fatima (47), Dixon (43), Montgomery County (30), Rolla (17) and Belle (2).
On the girls side, Montgomery County was the champion with 153 points, winning by a half-point over Owensville.
Hermann was third at 113 points. Fatima (72) and Borgia (68.5) rounded out the top five.
The rest of the teams were Steelville (64), Belle (54), South Callaway (41), Rolla (13) and Dixon (3).