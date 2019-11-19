St. Francis Borgia Regional once again will head up Highway 94 for its boys basketball jamboree this year.
The Knights return to the Francis Howell Jamboree Tuesday, Nov. 19. Three of the four teams from last year return.
Borgia will be back with Ritenour and host Francis Howell. Wentzville Liberty replaces Hazelwood West this year.
Teams can start warming up at 5 p.m. with contests starting at 6 p.m. Each team will have one timeout per scrimmage and each scrimmage will consist of two six-minute halves.
Admission is free, but fans have to enter from the commons on the back side of the school.
Borgia opens play in the main gym against Francis Howell at 5:30 p.m. Ritenour and Wentzville Liberty play each other in the Auxiliary Gym.
The Knights move to the second gym for the 6:15 p.m. contest against Ritenour while Francis Howell plays Wentzville Liberty in the main gym.
The final session is set for 7 p.m. with Borgia playing Wentzville Liberty in the second gym and Francis Howell meeting Ritenour in the main gym.
Borgia opens the season Wednesday, Nov. 27, against Owensville.