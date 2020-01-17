The scoring was slow to start, but ended in a flurry.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights (6-6) advanced to the semifinals of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Monday with a 58-42 win against St. Charles (7-8) in the first round.
The Knights now get to look for revenge against the 10-1 Washington Blue Jays, who topped Borgia in the semifinals of the Turkey Tournament back in November. The crosstown rivals will meet for a second time this season in Wednesday’s semifinal round at 8:30 p.m. after the Blue Jays also won Monday, 72-37, against Union.
The first half looked more like a couple of football scores as Borgia led, 7-0, at the end of the first period and 22-7 at halftime.
St. Charles was not able to score its first points until nearly three minutes into the second period.
“That was a big part of the game for us to be able to get a lead,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They play awfully hard and cause a lot of problems with their aggressiveness on their defense, on their press and their rebounding. They’re a strong rebounding team and if you get behind them, you’re going to be in trouble because they just feed on that.”
The lead stayed at 15 points to end the third quarter as both teams netted a total of 15 in the period, leaving Borgia with a 37-22 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Neither team struggled to score in the final period, both putting up at least 20 points in the final eight minutes.
Borgia’s Cole Weber led all scorers with 25 points, included six baskets from three-point range.
The Knights were able to drive into the lane and create open looks for Weber on the perimeter the entire game, particularly in a flurry to end the first half with a lot of momentum as Borgia’s last four scores of the second quarter came on a trio of Weber threes and one by Trent Strubberg.
“We were very fortunate,” Neier said. “We weren’t hitting very much until the end of the first half and that helped extend the lead. Cole Weber hit and we made some good passes and had some good penetration to kick the ball out to him.”
Alex Brinkmann was the next leading scorer for the Knights with nine points and grabbed a team high eight rebounds.
Andrew Patton scored eight. Andrew Dyson and Strubberg both finished with seven. Max Meyers rounded out the scoring with two points.
Patton made seven rebounds. Meyers and Weber each contributed four rebounds. Strubberg rebounded three and Dyson one.
Brinkmann, Meyers and Strubberg dished out three assists apiece.
Weber made two assists. Aiden Brundick and Dyson both made one assist.
Brinkmann, Brundick, Dyson, Patton and Strubberg all made one steal.
Patton and Brinkmann each blocked a shot.
Barry Thomas Jr. scored 14 points to lead St. Charles.
Ethan Ingram, Magnus Kloepper, Damien Spencer and Jack Walker each scored four points. Sam Adams and Andrew Kelch both scored three points. Chase Spearman, Chase Wetzler and Blake Wiggs each netted two points.
St. Charles will meet Union Wednesday in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m., followed by Sullivan against the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights.
The championship semifinals begin at 7 p.m. with defending tournament champion St. Dominic against Francis Howell Central.