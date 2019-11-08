With a trip to Cape Girardeau as the prize, the fourth volleyball meeting of the season between St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Dominic had extra incentive Saturday afternoon.
In a Class 3 quarterfinal match at Incarnate Word Academy, the Lady Knights (30-4) swept St. Dominic (26-8) to advance to the state tournament, 25-19, 25-21.
“It sounds great,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It feels amazing. I can’t take much credit. I’m just along for the ride and to prepare them. They really put it on today and they played so amazing. It was just a fun day and fun to watch.”
Borgia handed St. Dominic half of its losses this season. The two teams played for the Borgia Tournament title and twice during the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division season.
“We had beaten them three times and I wanted to play them again,” Borgia senior defensive specialist Anna Eckelkamp said. “They’re super good and it could have gone either way.”
Senior setter Abby Lynn knew the team was in for a challenge.
“St. Dominic is a scrappy team and they’re energetic like we are,” Lynn said. “We just had to keep having our high intensity and we just kept pushing through. No matter what mistakes we made, we always bounced back.”
The victory sent Borgia back to Cape Girardeau for the second year in a row and third time in the past four seasons.
St. Dominic was able to hold the Lady Knights down to a .254 attack percentage, but the Lady Knights still recorded 25 kills for the match.
Ella Brinkmann led the offense with nine kills.
Lily Brown hit .400 with six kills and no errors.
“I would hear my defense talking to me, telling me to go line or cross and it’s just being a smart player, seeing the block and adjusting to it,” Brown said.
Lynsey Batson recorded four kills.
Lynn chipped in with three kills from the setter position.
“I’m going to put it down,” Lynn said. “It depends. When there are situations when hitters can’t put it down or I see open spots, I go for it.”
Kaitlyn Patke had two kills while Caroline Glastetter added one.
Defensively, libero Annie Arand picked up 19 of Borgia’s 42 digs for the match.
“It’s been different, but it’s just been a battle” Arand, who also plays setter, said. “It’s been pretty good. It’s nice to have such a good block up there to base our defense off of.”
Gabby Mattli was next with eight while Lynn picked up six. Brinkmann contributed five digs, Brown had two and Eckelkamp and Glastetter had one dig apiece.
Lynn assisted on 20 of the kills. Mattli had three assists and Arand stepped in to add two.
Lynn, Brinkmann and Batson had three total blocks. Patke ended with two. Glastetter and Brown each had one.
Brinkmann served two aces. Eckelkamp, Mattli and Patke each added one.
First Game
St. Dominic, fresh from defeating Incarnate Word, wasn’t fazed with playing the Lady Knights, jumping out to an early lead. Utilizing the attacks of Briana Pulliam and Audrey Weber. A Weber kill off the block gave the Lady Crusaders a 7-2 advantage.
“It would be nice to start a little quicker?,” said Steiger. “A tip of the cap to our kids for keeping it together and taking it one point at a time. Hopefully we take care of the slow starts before we get to state. But it was good to see them battle back and take it one point at a time.”
Down by five, the Lady Knights regrouped to find the best way out of the situation. That proved to be fighting back one point at a time.
Borgia slowly took back the momentum. Glastetter picked up a kill. Brinkmann had two and then served an ace which fell after hitting the top of the net.
Lynn tied it, 9-9, with a kill and St. Dominic made two errors after that.
A Brinkmann ace was the final point of the run, 14-9. Borgia never was threatened after that.
St. Dominic got to within three points multiple times, but Borgia sealed the set with a Patke kill and St. Dominic error, 25-19.
Second Game
The second game was much tighter for a longer time. Through the first 26 serves, only once did a team lead by more than two points and that was a 13-10 Borgia lead.
After St. Dominic rallied to tie it, a service error and Eckelkamp ace gave Borgia a two-point cushion.
A kill by Lynn made it 19-15, but St. Dominic held Borgia from hitting the 20th point.
Again, St. Dominic chipped back, cutting it to 21-20 on a Pulliam kill.
Borgia called timeout and responded with a Brown kill. St. Dominic cut it to 22-21 on a kill, but served the next attempt long, giving Borgia a 23-21 lead.
“That was huge,” Steiger said. It was great communication from the back row. They’ve done an awesome job for us all year. To communicate and let that ball go was a big momentum swing for us.”
After Brinkmann put down another kill, Borgia finished out the match to secure a spot in the Class 3 state tournament.
Eckelkamp served the match-winning point in the quarterfinal round both last year and this year.
“It’s a little different this year,” she said. “I was so much more nervous. I’m just glad I got the serve in.”