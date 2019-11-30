Four St. Francis Borgia Regional players reached double digits Wednesday night as the Knights won their Turkey Tournament opener over Owensville, 78-48.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Owensville is much improved from last year. Their kids played well for the entire game. We were lucky and fortunate that it was one of those games where we were putting the basketball into the basket pretty well and we put some pressure on them.”
Borgia (1-0) advanced to Friday’s semifinal game against crosstown rival Washington. The fourth-seeded Blue Jays defeated Normandy, 54-46.
“Washington has a tremendous amount of talent and is well-coached,” Neier said. “We know it’s going to be a battle.”
Owensville faced Normandy Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinals.
While Borgia was able to win by 30 over the Dutchmen in the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament opener, it wasn’t as easy as the final score indicated.
Borgia led 18-13 after one quarter and turned it up to lead 45-24 at the intermission.
Owensville outscored Borgia in the third quarter and the Knights held a 58-40 advantage heading into the final quarter.
“Owensville played hard,” Neier said. “They came back in the second half and outscored us in the third quarter. We’ve got a lot of work to do. A lot of times, we were out of position defensively and guys would come up from behind and we didn’t see them. There are a lot of ways we need to improve.”
Borgia slowly added to its lead and activated the running clock with 1:49 to play.
Borgia knocked down 11 three-point baskets and went 11-15 from the free-throw line.
Borgia was paced by Cole Weber. The senior netted 22 points with six three-point baskets. He also had five rebounds and two steals.
“Cole Weber shot well from outside,” Neier said.
Senior Alex Brinkmann was next with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots. He was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all four chances.
Junior Andrew Patton scored 12 points with five rebounds, four blocked shots, one assist and one steal in his first varsity start.
“We got the ball inside at times for Alex and Andrew Patton and got some baskets there,” Neier said. “I think Alex and Andrew Patton did a pretty good job on the boards. Andrew caused a little trouble for them inside with his size and length and got some blocks in there.”
Junior Andrew Dyson came off the bench to score 11 points with four rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and one steal.
Senior Trent Strubberg, last year’s MVP, had eight points with two assists, one blocked shot and one steal.
Junior Max Meyers netted seven points with eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.
“Trent hit some, Max hit a couple of shots from outside and Andrew Dyson came in and also put a couple of threes in,” Neier said.
Freshman Grant Schroeder scored two points and added two assists, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Senior Cason Gray led Owensville with 19 points. He scored 14 of those in the second half. He had two three-point baskets and went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Derek Brandt was next with seven points, all scored in the first half.
Tyler Heidbrink, a junior, scored six points.
Junior Austin Terry scored five points while junior Macen Blankenship and junior Bryor Bogle each had three.
Seniors Justin Garner and Trevor Abernathy added two points apiece. Senior Daxton Mehrhoff chipped in with one point.
“They played well and seemed pretty even as far as being able to handle the ball,” Neier said. “We got so hot, especially in spurts where were put two or three threes in during a short span and the score changed pretty dramatically. We’ve got some shooters, but on nights we don’t shoot well, we had better buckle down and play a lot better defense than we did tonight.”