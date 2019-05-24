For the first time since 1976, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights are headed to the MSHSAA State Tournament.
Borgia (21-7) defeated Sikeston (20-8) Friday afternoon at Borgia, 9-6, to advance to the Class 4 State Tournament.
The Knights will play Helias Thursday at 4 p.m. at CarShield Field (formerly TR Hughes Ballpark) in O'Fallon in a Class 4 semifinal.
The other semifinal will be between Savannah (25-1) and Westminster Christian (28-6) at 6:30 p.m.
Borgia's quarterfinal was scheduled to be played Thursday, but the outfield was too wet from rain earlier in the week, so the game was delayed until Friday.
Borgia started with a bang as Jack Czeschin hit the first of Borgia's three home runs in the game.
The lead didn't last long. Sikeston scored three times in the bottom of the second and took a 4-1 lead in the third.
It took one swing of the bat to bring the game back square. Adam Molitor delivered a three-run home run over the center field fence to tie it.
Spencer Hunter put the Knights on top in the fifth inning with a two-run blast to right field which landed among the fans seated near Ninth Street.
Sikeston cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the inning, but the Knights were able to get out of the jam.
Borgia got another three-run rally in the top of the seventh with Molitor's two-run double down the left field line being the big hit. Borgia led 9-5.
Sikeston scored in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as Borgia prevailed, 9-6.
Bryce Mayer, who picked up the win Tuesday in the sectional game against Lutheran South, also won this game. He pitched four innings.
Nick Helfrich started for Borgia.
Nate Self, Sikeston's starter, took the loss.
See complete coverage in the Wednesday Missourian.