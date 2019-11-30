Rallying from a five-point halftime deficit, the Washington Blue Jays rallied to defeat the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers Saturday in the championship game of the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 61-52.
Washington trailed 16-12 after one quarter and 23-18 at the half. The Blue Jays rallied to take a five-point lead by the end of the third quarter, 39-34, and were able to hold on through the fourth quarter to seal a nine-point win, 61-52.
It was Washington's first Turkey Tournament title since the Blue Jays beat Borgia to win the Gold Division in 2013.
In the other games:
• Borgia won the third-place game over Pacific, 53-39;
• Normandy was the consolation champion, defeating North Tech, 67-53; and
• Owensville defeated Union in the seventh-place game, 65-57.
The all-tournament team consisted of:
• Washington's Todd Bieg (MVP);
• Washington's Jeremiah Broadbent;
• Washington's Ryan Hoestkamp;
• Ft. Zumwalt North's KJ Lee;
• Ft. Zumwalt North's Grant Rapplean;
• Borgia's Alex Brinkmann;
• Borgia's Trent Strubberg;
• Pacific's Don'TA Harris;
• Normandy's Omarion Henry;
• North Tech's Julius Francis;
• Owensville's Trevor Abernathy; and
• Union's Kaden Motley.
Coverage of the final two rounds will be in the Wednesday Missourian.