The route to win No. 7 of the season went smoothly for the Blue Jays.
Washington (7-1, 4-1) won at home on Senior Night in Week 8, ripping Ft. Zumwalt South (0-8, 0-5) for 45 unanswered points in the first half on the way to a 59-13 win.
The victory clinched second place in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central for the Blue Jays, behind only unbeaten Ft. Zumwalt North, a highly ranked team in Class 5.
“We played some battles with them and we’d always been on the short end of the stick,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said of Zumwalt South. “This is the first time I’ve beat them. It’s a great victory for our kids and they came out and executed. They played their tails off and it was fun to be a part of that.”
The Blue Jays romped their way to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and Zumwalt South’s last-second touchdown in the second quarter made it 45-7 at the intermission.
With the clock running continuously in the second half, Washington added a touchdown near the end of the third quarter to make it 52-7.
Zumwalt South answered with a touchdown on the first drive of the fourth period only to have Washington’s Christian Meyer return the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, concluding the scoring.
District Standings
The Class 4 District 5 playoffs could potentially now be going through Helias Catholic instead of Camdenton after the Crusaders’ only loss of the season, against Cardinal Ritter, was negated last week.
The change results from Ritter forfeiting all of its wins for the season and canceling its remaining schedule due to utilizing an ineligible player.
After Helias (8-0) knocked off Rock Bridge Friday, 27-20, the Crusaders (52.79 points) are situated more than a full point ahead of the Lakers (8-0, 51.04) for the top seed.
Lebanon (6-2) is ranked third with 48.35 points, followed by the Blue Jays with 44.
The first-round outlook remains the same for Washington with Marshfield (5-3, 35.7) situated in the No. 5 slot. Marshfield would make the trip to Washington for Week 10 if the current seeding holds up through one more game.
Challenging Marshfield for the No. 5 seed is Union, which holds a 5-3 record and 34.57 points.
Rounding out the district are Rolla (3-5, 31.83) and Pacific (0-8, 15.61).
Week 9
Washington will conclude the regular season on the road in Week 9 at Francis Howell North (1-7).
The Knights’ lone win of the season came back in Week 4 against Zumwalt South, 35-21.
In the current series between the teams, dating back to 2012, Washington has won three of the seven matchups. Last season, the Blue Jays earned a Senior Night win over the Knights, 46-28.
Howell North is quarterbacked by Patrick Koester, who has thrown for 1,572 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the first seven weeks, but does not have any rushing statistics reported on the year.
The team has been more successful through the air than on the ground with wide receiver Cameron Lewis leading the way with 37 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns.
Dontrell Woods is the No. 2 receiving target, gaining 336 yards and six touchdowns on 24 catches.
Woods is also the team’s leading rusher with a reported 284 yards on 65 carries for one touchdown.
Lewis and Woods are also top performers for the team on defense, both with two interceptions on the season. Lewis has been the team’s leading tackler with 58.
Week 8 Statistics
Washington did not need to compile a lot of yards offensively in the contest after being set up with good field position by the defense and special teams throughout the first half.
“They execute and do a great job,” Heflin said. “There’s 11 guys flying to the ball and being aggressive. We knew special teams-wise that they were struggling and we put some things together to force some punts like that and create a shorter field.”
The Blue Jays distributed the scoring opportunities with Nate Busch rushing for two scores while Christian Meyer, Cole Nahlik and Ben Gaither each ran one in.
Meyer and Ryan Hoerstkamp each had touchdown catches from quarterback Trevor Rinne.
Meyer led in yards from scrimmage with 71 rushing yards on seven carries and two catches for 22 yards.
Nahlik rushed for 47 yards on seven carries, followed by Busch with five carries for 38 yards, Gaither with six carries for 28 yards, Louis Paule with 20 yards on six carries and Rinne’s eight yards on three carries.
Connor Vollmer made one catch for 29 yards. Hoerstkamp caught one pass for 15 and Bryce Meyer made one catch for six yards.
Rinne was 5-6 passing for 72 yards.
The Blue Jays created one turnover on a Seth Ruether interception. Ruether also led the defense with nine tackles, including two sacks.
Chris Griesenauer was in on eight tackles, including one sack.
Luke Kroeter made seven tackles and knocked down two passes.
Other tacklers included Joe Hackmann (five), Trevor Buhr (four, two sacks), Korey Jarrell (four), Conner Maher (three), Christian Meyer (three), Hoerstkamp (three), Blaine Straatmann (two), Logan Kuhn (two), Owen Bartlett (two), Paule (one), Louis Obermark (one), Camden Millheiser (one), Nahlik (one), Matt Hanshew (one) and Gavin Holtmeyer (one).
Straatmann was 7-7 in extra point attempts. The Blue Jays added one two-point conversion on a Busch run.
Washington’s first score came on a safety during a Zumwalt South punt attempt. The punter got the kick away in time, but was ruled to be standing on the back line of the end zone when he received the snap, resulting in two points for the Blue Jays.
Box Score
Zumwalt South – 0+7+0+6=13
Washington – 24+21+7+7=59
First Quarter
WAS – Safety, 9:02
WAS – Nate Busch 2 run (Busch run), 4:35
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 15 pass from Trevor Rinne (Blaine Straatmann kick), 3:02
WAS – Busch 9 run (Straatmann kick), 0:10
Second Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 5 pass from Rinne (Straatmann kick), 11:34
WAS – Ben Gaither 1 run (Straatmann kick), 6:45
WAS – Cole Nahlik 17 run (Straatmann kick), 2:44
FZS – Peyton Blair 4 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
WAS – Meyer 8 run (Straatmann kick), 0:24
Fourth Quarter
FZS – DJ Jones 2 run (kick failed), 9:50
WAS – Meyer 83 kickoff return (Straatmann kick), 8:00