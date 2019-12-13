The Blue Jays have arrived at five.
Five wins in a row, that is. Washington improved to 5-0 on the boys basketball season Monday with a 67-52 home win against Owensville (2-3).
The Blue Jays dominated the early going to take a 16-8 lead after one quarter and a 36-15 advantage into the half.
Owensville’s shooting got hot in the third quarter as the Dutchmen poured in 24 points.
“We came out sharp in the second half too and got the point differential up to 23,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Then we let up and we gave up six threes in the third quarter to let them come all the way back to 13. That’s something our boys have to learn. When we get a lead, we can’t play soft. We have to keep our intensity at the same level we had at the start of the game, no matter what rotation we have on the floor.”
Washington didn’t slow its offense in the second half though as the Blue Jays added 31 points in the final two quarters and held a 52-39 lead going into the fourth period.
Ryan Hoerstkamp paced the Blue Jays with 19 points on the night.
“He did a good job defensively for us, but then when we needed buckets after they got back close again, he took back over the game and got to the inside, driving to the basket and finishing his free throws,” Young said. “We had a stretch where he scored either eight or 10 points for us there early in the fourth quarter to extend that lead back to 20 again.”
Jeremiah Broadbent added 14 points and Todd Bieg also got into double figures with 10.
Brigham Broadbent contributed nine points, Jack Lackman four, Conner Maher three and Jarrett Hamlett two.
Washington went into the game without two of those in its normal nine-player rotation due to an illness.
“We had to have our bench pick it up a little tonight,” Young said. “We play three games this week and we have two of our players out — Zac Coulter didn’t get a chance to play because he’s sick and Jason Sides is sick also. Those are guys that had to be here. We told them ‘No, you’re sick. Go home,’ and they said ‘No, we have to be here.’ ”
Owensville was led by a 14-point scoring effort by Cason Gray.
Justin Garner was second for the Dutchmen in scoring with 12 points.
Brendan Decker netted eight points, Zaid Epstein five, Austin Terry four, Tyler Heidbrink two and Boyde Nicks two.
The Blue Jays opened Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday on the road at Wentzville Liberty and next play at home Friday against conference rival Timberland, starting at 7 p.m. in the second contest of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.