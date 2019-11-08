The first round of Gateway Athletic Conference swimming is in the books.
Swimming Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, Washington advanced swimmers beyond the preliminary rounds in all 11 races.
The following relay teams qualified for the championship race:
• 400 freestyle relay - third place - Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Zane Johnson and Mason Kauffeld in 3:57.59;
• 200 freestyle relay - fifth - Johnson, Poole, Aaron Brinkmann and Aidan Brinkmann in 1:57.94; and
• 200 medley relay - sixth - Bobo, Hutson, Kauffeld and Johnson in 1:57.46.
Individuals advancing to Wednesday’s finals were:
• 100 butterfly - second - Kauffeld in 56.69;
• 100 breaststroke - second - Kauffeld in 1:04.22;
• 100 backstroke - third - Bobo in 1:06.61;
• 200 individual medley - seventh - Johnson in 2:36.17;
• 100 freestyle - 10th - Bobo in 57.85;
• 500 freestyle - 11th - Hutson in 6:48.85;
• 200 freestyle - 12th - Aidan Brinkmann in 2:36.29;
• 100 butterfly - 12th - Poole in 1:11.45;
• 50 freestyle - 14th - Hutson in 26.98;
• 100 backstroke - 14th - Poole in 1:16.11; and
• 500 freestyle - 15th - Sean Barry in 7:47.08.
Wednesday’s finals begin back at the Rec-Plex at 4:30 p.m.