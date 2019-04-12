Two conference baseball wins are in the books for Washington in convincing fashion.
The Blue Jays (4-3) began Gateway Athletic Conference Central play 2-0 Tuesday and Wednesday in a home-away sweep of Ft. Zumwalt North (1-9, 0-4). Washington recorded the wins by a score of 11-2 at Zumwalt North last Tuesday and 10-4 at home Wednesday.
Tuesday
Washington opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the third inning before breaking things open with a seven-run rally in the fourth. The Blue Jays added extra runs in both the sixth and seventh.
Zumwalt North was able to push across one run in the bottom of the fourth and one final run in the seventh.
Joe Hackmann earned the win, pitching the complete game for Washington. Over seven innings, he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk. He recorded 10 strikeouts.
Kade Uetz delivered a solo home run for Washington in the seventh inning. He also was hit by a pitch and scored three runs with two RBIs in the contest.
Levi Weber tripled and singled with two RBIs and a run scored.
Rett Corley singled twice and walked with one run scored and an RBI.
Trevor Rinne and Hackmann both doubled. Hackmann was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs and Rinne scored once.
Luke Kroeter and Joe Bauer each singled.
Jack Lackman scored twice. Ryan Glatz, Bauer and Evan Jarvis added one run each.
Kroeter walked twice and drove in three runs.
Bauer picked up an RBI.
Lackman stole a base.
Wednesday
The visiting Panthers jumped in front early Wednesday with all of their runs coming in the first three innings. Zumwalt North scored once in the top of the first inning, twice in the second and one final time in the third.
Washington answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, but didn’t take the lead until a five-run outburst in the fourth inning. The Blue Jays added on three more runs in the fifth.
Cameron Weaver threw 5.1 innings on the mound for Washington before reaching his pitch count. He allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Corley finished out the game, allowing no runs, no hits and one walk through 1.2 innings. He recorded one strikeout.
At the plate, the Blue Jays picked up nine hits. Glatz, Hackmann and Rinne led the way with two hits apiece.
Rinne tripled and doubled with one RBI and one run scored.
Glatz doubled and singled with a walk and two runs scored.
Hackmann singled twice and drove in three runs.
Weber doubled and scored a run.
Bauer and Corley each singled and scored a run. Bauer drove in two runs and Corley one.
Kroeter and Lackman each walked twice.
Kroeter scored twice. Uetz and Lackman each scored once. Lackman drove in a run.
Uetz added an RBI on a sacrifice fly and also picked up a stolen base.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in the Lafayette-Marquette Tournament, which includes a home game Friday against DeSmet at 4:30 p.m.