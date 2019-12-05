One of the largest crowds to see a game in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium watched the Turkey Tournament’s biggest upset Friday.
Fourth-seeded Washington (2-0) stunned top-seeded St. Francis Borgia Regional (1-1) in the event’s semifinals, 57-49.
“It was fun for the kids on both teams,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “These are the games you remember and tell your kids about after you graduate.”
Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier agreed.
“This is what you want from any game for your kids,” said Neier. “It was a game they’ll remember. It’s a lot better memory if you come out with the win, but just to have that opportunity to play in front of this many people early in the season helps you to prepare for big games later on.”
Young said it was a win his team could be proud to earn.
“Borgia is a tough team,” Young said. “They really penetrate well and spread their shooters out. We got lucky coming away with the win, finishing down the stretch. We’ve got a lot of mistakes we’ve got to fix, but a great start to the season. I’m proud of our kids.”
Saturday Night
The win put the Blue Jays into Saturday’s 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Thanksgiving Tournament title game against No. 2 Ft. Zumwalt North.
“The last time we won a championship here was Coach (Adam) Meyer and my first year here,” Young said. “We beat Borgia. We get to see Ft. Zumwalt North all of the time. Coach (Michael) Uffmann does a good job. Now, we’re going to get to see them three times this year. We’re used to what they bring and who they are. They beat us twice last year. We know it’s going to be a tough matchup.”
Borgia moved to the third-place game Saturday against third-seeded Pacific.
“The hard part is not having the opportunity to play in the championship game, but I’ll tell you that Washington deserved it,” Neier said. “They outplayed us. They did a better job on the boards. They were tough on defense. They took our three-point shooting away. We helped them out in some ways. We weren’t impatient. We did a great job blocking out and were aggressive in doing that. They took advantage of every mistake we made. They made key free throws. They played defense when they needed to buckle down and get a stop. They did a lot of things right.”
First Three Quarters
The game was everything expected from a rare meeting between two crosstown rivals. The stands were packed with the biggest crowd since this fall’s Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association St. Louis Regional event.
Both student sections were filled and the schools’ cheerleaders performed together twice while emphasizing sportsmanship.
The game took a bit to get going. It was scoreless for over three minutes before Ryan Hoerstkamp put Washington on the board. Borgia replied with a pair of free throws from Max Meyers.
A basket by Andrew Dyson was the difference after one quarter as Borgia led, 9-7.
With the game tied 14-14, Washington junior Jeremiah Broadbent knocked down back-to-back three-point shots to give Washington a 20-14 advantage.
Borgia fought back, but Washington still led at the break, 22-21.
The teams traded the lead in the third quarter before a basket from Zac Coulter gave Washington a 37-36 lead through three quarters.
Fourth Quarter
In the fourth quarter, Washington got the next basket, a three-point play from junior Todd Bieg. He put the Blue Jays up 40-36 with 6:13 to play.
A three-point play by Trent Strubberg pulled Borgia back to within a point, 48-47, with 1:48 to go, but Washington netted the next four points by Jason Sides. He hit a pair of free throws and then scored on an open layup.
Andrew Patton pulled Borgia back to within a basket, 52-49, but Washington knocked down five of six free throws in the final 15.1 seconds to secure the win.
“Our kids did a lot of good things,” Young said. “We haven’t shot the ball very well in our first two games. Jerry (Broadbent) has carried us behind the three-point line so far. The big thing was that we’ve done a really good job at the free-throw line late in the game, finishing things off. To be able to have the game experience to finish the first two games off was big.”
Neier said Borgia stayed in the game late.
“We had our chances, but it seemed like Washington did the job when it had to,” Neier said. “When they made a mistake on offense, they came back and played good defense. When they made a mistake on defense, they came back and had a good possession on offense to make an easy bucket. We can’t afford to make mistakes like this, especially with our schedule. We don’t have any easy games.”
Washington Statistics
Todd Bieg and Jeremiah Broadbent tied for the Washington scoring lead with 15 points apiece.
Bieg also had nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Jeremiah Broadbent knocked down three three-point baskets.
Sides scored eight points, all in the fourth quarter. He was 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Brigham Broadbent had seven points.
Coulter was next with four points while Hoerstkamp scored two and Jarrett Hamlett ended with one point.
“I think our kids did a really good job keeping their emotions steady,” Young said. “We spread the ball around pretty good. Ryan Hoerstkamp is our leading scorer from last year and he only had two points tonight. That shows why the kids really work in the offseason and take pride in their defense. I thought we guarded really well.”
Washington hit three three-point baskets for the game and went 16-24 from the free-throw line.
“Borgia has a great tradition with their basketball program and we knew they weren’t going to stop,” Young said. “They have so many shooters to guard out there. It’s tough. We preach defense and rebounding is how we’re going to win games. We’ve done that with Adam Meyer and me in the six years we’ve been there. I thought the kids did great the last two games guarding well.”
Borgia Stats
Strubberg and Myers each had 12 points to lead Borgia. Meyers hit three three-point baskets and added a rebound. Strubberg had five steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Alex Brinkmann recorded eight points with seven rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Cole Weber scored eight points with two three-point baskets, three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Dyson closed with five points, two rebounds and one assist.
Patton had four points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Borgia went 6-27 from beyond the three-point arc and 9-13 from the free-throw line.
“The lucky thing for us is that it’s early in the season,” said Neier. “Sometimes when you play a game like this early in the season, you’re better off in getting a loss. Your kids will know that we have to do things better. We can tell them in practice. We’re down in numbers right now and we play our B team a lot. Washington plays very aggressive, has good size and is a well-coached team. I think we found out what it was like. I think our kids realize we have to make adjustments to be a good team.”