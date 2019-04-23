The Blue Jays won the rematch on their home field.
Washington (5-10, 3-3) avenged a 10-0 loss on the road at Timberland (11-6, 6-2) Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday.
Timberland entered Wednesday’s contest with a one-game lead over Wentzville Liberty in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central standings. The loss at Washington dropped the Wolves into a tie for first place with Liberty.
Washington took advantage of early mistakes by the Wolves Wednesday to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
“(Blake) Theis threw very well and shut down a very good team and we made plays, had timely hits and were able to take advantage of their mistakes,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said. “(It was a) good team win.”
Luke Kroeter started off the inning with a walk and scored on Joe Hackmann’s double to the left field wall.
Trevor Rinne then brought Hackmann to the plate with a ground ball and a Timberland fielding error.
Timberland came back to tie the score at 2-2 in the top of the fifth inning.
The Blue Jays retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth after Jack Lackman led off with a double, moved up to third on a single off the bat of Levi Weber and then scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Theis covered the first six innings on the mound for Washington. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while recording six strikeouts.
Joe Bauer earned the save, inducing three fly ball outs in a row to end the game after allowing a leadoff single.
Washington totaled four hits in the game. Hackmann and Lackman’s doubles were the only Blue Jay hits to go for extra bases. Weber and Rinne both singled.
Luke Kroeter, Hackmann and Lackman each walked twice in the contest. Weber, Rett Corley and Bauer drew one walk each.
Kroeter and Lackman each stole a base.
Tuesday
Timberland built a solid advantage early with two runs in the first inning and four runs in the second in the first game of the home-away series. The Wolves tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and ended the game another two runs in the sixth.
“We weren’t ready to play against a very good team,” Bray said. “Hackmann pitched and did a decent job of hitting spots but they still hit it and we didn’t make plays. Hitting, we didn’t get anything going offensively all day.”
Hackmann fired five innings as Washington’s starting pitcher in the contest. He allowed eight runs, six earned, on eight hits and two walks. Hackmann struck out nine of the batters he faced.
Cameron Weaver pitched 0.1 of an inning and allowed the final two runs on two hits, including a Donovan Horn home run.
Timberland starter Braden Burcham held Washington to just two hits and two walks in the contest. He pitched the complete game and struck out five.
Kroeter doubled and Weber singled to account for the two Blue Jay hits.
Hackmann and Kade Uetz drew the two walks.
Washington next plays in another home-away series against Ft. Zumwalt East, starting Tuesday at Ronsick Field at 4:30 p.m. The rematch will be hosted by Zumwalt East Wednesday.