Two preseason weeks down, one more to go.
Area sports teams have completed their second week of fall practices, signaling the start of jamborees.
At Washington, four jamborees are on the schedule.
The Blue Jays hosted St. Francis Borgia Regional, Wentzville Liberty and SLUH in a football jamboree Friday.
Two Washington teams play in jamborees at Rolla. Both include Waynesville. The Rolla softball jamboree was scheduled for Friday and the volleyball teams are set to play Monday at 5 p.m.
The boys soccer team will play Rolla and Waynesville as well in a jamoboree, though Waynesville will serve as the host for that event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On the gridiron, Washington returns almost all of its starters on both offense and defense while other sports for the Blue Jays will have many new starters.
In the gym, Washington volleyball returns three starters and two seniors, middle blocker Kassidy Phillips and defensive specialist Cierstyn Jacquin.
The softball team also returns just three starters — senior pitcher Ellie Quaethem, senior center fielder Sarah Becszlko and junior utility player Emma Vodnansky.
The boys soccer team returns many young players, some of whom already gained valuable experience as freshmen starters last fall, such as Travis Bieg, Owen Burge, Boston Tinsley and Trent Pabst.
Running the course for cross country are several returning athletes from last fall’s varsity squad, led by juniors Mia Reed and Jessie Donnelly on the girls side and senior Noah Little on the boys side. Reed and Donnelly were both state qualifiers last season and Reed earned a state medal in 24th place in Class 4.
The Lady Jays golf team is still looking to gain experience, bringing back four golfers from a varsity team where many were getting their first time on a golf course last season.
Lastly, in the pool the Blue Jays had their first state qualifier last season in Mason Kauffeld, now a junior, and the team did not lose any swimmers to graduation from last fall’s roster.