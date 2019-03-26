The Blue Jays will have a chance at the championship in the Four Rivers Baseball Classic.
Washington (2-0) won its second game of pool play Wednesday at home against Sullivan (1-1), 8-2, clinching the top spot in Pool B.
As of the print deadline Friday morning, it remains to be determined where Washington will play Saturday in the gold finals of the tournament. The final rounds are due to be hosted by Pool C, the winner of which will not be determined until Friday evening between Montgomery County and St. James. Montgomery County can win the pool with a victory while a St. James win would result in a tiebreaker determining who hosts which final set of games between those two teams and Pacific.
The third team in the gold finals will be Rolla, which won Pool A based on the scoring differential tiebreaker. Sullivan and St. Clair will both play in the silver finals while Owensville and Hermann are both in the bronze finals.
Blake Theis was the winning pitcher for the Blue Jays. He threw three innings in relief of starter Cameron Weaver.
Weaver lasted four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Theis allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out three.
Garrett Juergens was the starting pitcher for Sullivan. He lasted four innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts.
The Blue Jays did the bulk of their damage against reliever JD McReynolds, who surrendered six runs on five hits and three walks in 1.1 innings.
Sullivan opened the game with one run in the top of the first. The Eagles only other run came in the top of the fourth inning.
Washington scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the bottom of the sixth.
The Blue Jays landed 11 hits in the contest, led by three from Rett Corley.
Corley doubled with two singles, drove in two runs and scored once.
Joe Hackmann doubled and singled. He drove in three runs and scored once.
Ryan Glatz picked up two singles and a walk. He scored two runs.
Joe Bauer singled twice and scored a run.
Luke Kroeter singled, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.
Kade Uetz singled, walked and picked up two RBIs.
Theis, Jack Lackman and Levi Weber were all hit by pitches.
Weber and Jacob Bauche each scored a run.
Following the tournament’s conclusion on Saturday, Washington will next play Tuesday on the road against St. Charles at 4:15 p.m.