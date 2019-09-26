The Blue Jays are coming home without a blemish on their record.
Washington returns to Scanlan Stadium for homecoming in Week 5 with a 4-0 record after opening Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Friday with a 49-18 win on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (0-4, 0-1).
The Blue Jays scored 28 unanswered points to start the Week 4 contest, bolstered by three first quarter rushing touchdowns by Christian Meyer.
Washington led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-6 at the half. The Blue Jays extended the lead to 42-6 in the third period on Meyer’s fourth touchdown run of the night.
“Our offensive line played a great game,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Joe Hackmann, Brandon Titter, Kaleb Burr, Andrew Gildehaus, Ethan Soete and Ryan Hoerstkamp had a dominant night. Christian Meyer had a huge night. He really ran the ball well and the line was opening some huge holes for him. Louis Paule and Nate Busch did a good job too, when there number was called.”
Washington totaled six rushing touchdowns in the game and added one score through the passing game.
The Blue Jay defense tripped up the Lions, allowing just six points for the first three quarters of play.
“Luke Kroeter had a big game,” Heflin said. “Hoerstkamp and Trevor Buhr played well up front. We need to clean some things up, but we had a pretty good night on that side of the ball. Seth Ruether and Korey Jarrell had two big interceptions.”
It was just the second win for Washington against the Lions, going back the past 10 seasons.
Washington holds steady as the No. 4 seed in Class 4 District 5 standings through four weeks with 44.17 points.
The Blue Jays continue to pursue Lebanon (4-0, 59.67), Camdenton (4-0, 53) and Helias Catholic (3-1, 47.33) on the leaderborad. Helias suffered its first defeat in Week 4, losing at home to an unbeaten Cardinal Ritter team, 48-14.
Trailing Washington are Rolla (3-1, 42.33), Union (3-1, 37.83), Marshfield (1-3, 24.58) and Pacific (0-4, 16.83).
Homecoming
The Blue Jays will host Wentzville Liberty in Week 5.
Washington is off to the best start it’s had in more than a decade while the Eagles come into Scanlan Stadium Friday on a two-game losing streak.
Wentzville Liberty started the season with a pair of wins at Warrenton, 28-14, and at home against Westminster Christian Academy, 34-28. The Eagles were then beaten at home in consecutive weeks by Troy, 27-7, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 42-7.
Washington and Liberty have only met three times in the short program history for the Eagles, which only dates back to 2014.
The teams first met in 2016, a 27-0 win for the Blue Jays. However, Liberty has taken the win in each of the last two meetings.
Under center for the Eagles this season is junior Blake Seaton, who has completed just under 50 percent of his passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions on the season.
Junior Tyler Cotton is Seaton’s primary receiving target with 19 grabs for 281 yards and two touchdowns through the first four weeks.
Liberty runs the ball primarily through four senior running backs, of whom Cooper Terrell has thus far had the most success with 30 carries for 183 yards and two scores.
Week 4 Statistics
Meyer needed just 10 carries to pick up 205 rushing yards and his four touchdowns. Three of those touchdown runs went for 30 yards or more and the first one went for 79 yards.
Ben Gaither picked up 72 rushing yards on two carries, most of which came on a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Busch carried five times for 45 yards.
Paule gained 24 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Octavio Meza garnered two carries for 10 yards.
Wyatt Sneed carried twice for six yards.
Camden Millheister gained one yard on one carry.
Quarterback Trevor Rinne completed 5-10 throws, passing for 90 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked once for a loss of seven.
Conner Maher, Hoerstkamp, Paule, Busch and Meyer each made one catch in the contest.
Maher’s reception was the most fruitful, resulting in a 38-yard touchdown.
Hoerstkamp’s catch went for 26 yards.
Paule gained 15 receiving yards, Meyer 11 and Busch one.
For the defense, Kroeter led the Blue Jays in tackles with 11.
Chris Griesenauer, Hoerstkamp and Buhr each turned in eight tackles. Four of Hoerstkamp’s tackles stopped the Lions for a loss.
Caleb Brinker and Ruether turned in seven tackles apiece.
Maher made five stops and Conner Vollmer was in on four tackles.
Jarrell, Louis Obermark and Logan Kuhn turned in three tackles each.
Davis Gruber was in on two tackles. Coming up with one tackle apiece were Jake Straatmann, Sam Rost, Paule, Matt Hanshew, Titter and Gavin Holtmeyer.
Kicker Blaine Straatmann was a perfect 7-7 in point after attempts.
Kaden Golic made two punts for 57 yards.