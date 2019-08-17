One more step was taken toward the end of summer break Monday.
Fall sports returned to the practice field at the start of the week and a couple of programs at Washington have reported an increased turnout after the first day.
Numbers are holding steady for the Blue Jays’ football roster, with a reported 85-90 players out for the team this fall.
The Washington boys soccer team, just one season removed from a second-place finish in the state in 2017, had a whopping 44 players in attendance for the first day of practice and have 22 sophomores and 13 freshmen out for the team.
The softball program, which won back-to-back district titles in 2016 and 2017 and finished fourth in the state in 2016, saw an increase in the number of freshmen out for the program with 12 and a total of 28 players overall trying out for the team.
Washington teams called an audible due to the heat on day one of fall practices Monday with the football team spending the first hour of its practice indoors and the softball team moving practice from Lakeview Park into Blue Jay Gym.
Football
The Blue Jays on the gridiron will keep all players out for the team and field a roster at the varsity, JV and Freshman levels.
Washington is coming off a 3-7 season last fall that included wins over Pacific, Warrenton and Francis Howell North.
“I feel like we are in a good spot,” football Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We return a lot of starters from last season. We will have a large senior class for the first time in a few years. Our kids have had a good off-season and put in the work to be successful this season.
Heflin is entering his fourth season at the helm for the Blue Jays.
Washington will hold a mom’s practice Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and a team scrimmage Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
The Blue Jays will have a preseason jamboree at home with Borgia, SLUH and Wentzville Liberty on Aug. 23 and will open the regular season at home against Seckman on Aug. 30.
Boys Soccer
With numbers up at the freshman and sophomore levels, Washington has a young team on the soccer pitch this fall.
The team returns 12 upperclassmen, but six of the sophomores are returning after receiving hefty playing time on the varsity level last season as freshmen.
“The athletic ability was obvious in our training today and we expect to have a very fast mile run tomorrow as lots of guys are capable of running under six minutes,” soccer Head Coach Derek Schriewer said Monday. “Game play was a little sluggish today, but then again it’s day one and some guys didn’t even know their teammates yet.”
Volleyball
The Lady Jays have 40 players out for the volleyball team this season in the second year under Head Coach Susan Harms, numbers close to the team’s usual turnout.
Washington will field varsity, JV and Freshman teams on the court, but will make roster cuts.
In Harms’ first season as the head coach, after previously serving as an assistant under Kym Blankenship, the Lady Jays continued their run of seven consecutive Gateway Athletic Conference Central championships, sharing the title with Timberland.
“We had a great summer workouts from all levels,” Harms said. “ We participated in a team camp for all levels, which allowed for much playing time, had a wonderful home camp, and worked hard in the gym and weight room. (We are) very pleased.”
Softball
Washington will make two rounds of cuts from the 28 players out for the team this season.
The team is expected to keep between 12-18 varsity players and a similar number for the JV squad.
The Lady Jays posted a 20-win regular season in 2018, but drew a difficult district assignment that sent the team to Columbia where it was the only squad from outside the Columbia and Jefferson City area and fell to Battle High School in the first round of the district tournament in extra innings.
Washington will be attempting to three-peat as champions of the GAC Central.
“We are still one of the top teams in our conference, so I feel good about defending our back-to-back title,” Head Coach Philip King said. “We are not as deep with talent as the past few years. However, we can still put out a strong starting lineup and we are good up the middle.”
Girls Golf
A dozen Lady Jays golfers are out for the team this fall, all of whom will make either the varsity of JV squads and may spend time at both levels.
Many of the players will be fresh faces this season.
“We are a young group with our most experienced golfer only having two years (of) experience,” Fischer said.
Teams will be eligible to begin the regular season on Aug. 30.