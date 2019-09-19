Scoring the final 21 unanswered points, the Washington Blue Jays improved to 3-0 on the football season.
A 42-14 victory on the road at Warrenton (0-3) carried Washington on to the team’s first 3-0 start since 2008.
Washington led Warrenton, 21-7, after a high scoring first quarter and took a 27-14 advantage into the half. Two more scores in the second half were enough to send the Blue Jays on to victory as the defense shut out the Warriors in the final 29 minutes of play.
“Defensively, we need to limit the big plays better, but we played a really solid second half,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We were able to play bend-but-don’t-break defense and made some big plays on that side of the ball.”
Washington churned the ball on the ground to the tune of 359 rushing yards and four running touchdowns.
Through the air, Washington picked up 198 yards and two scores.
“Our offensive line played a great game,” Heflin said. “We were able to put up 560 yards of offense and a lot of the credit goes to them. Nate (Busch) and Christian (Meyer) were both over 100 yards and Cole was really close. They are doing an amazing job up front.”
Washington (44 points) remains fourth in the running seedings for Class 4 District 5 behind three other 3-0 programs in Lebanon (59.67), Helias Catholic (56.33) and Camdenton (53).
Lebanon added a 35-0 shutout win at Waynesville in Week 3. Helias also won on the road at Vianney, 41-28, and Camdenton survived at home to edge West Plains, 37-34.
Trailing the Blue Jays in the district are Rolla (2-1, 38.5), Union (2-1, 36.67), Marshfield (1-2, 26.67) and Pacific (0-3, 17.33).
Next Up
Week 4 kicks off a five week stretch in the grueling Gateway Athletic Conference Central for the Blue Jays. Washington opens conference play on the road against Ft. Zumwalt East (0-3).
While thus far winless, Zumwalt East has started off the season with a four-point loss against Class 6 opponent Francis Howell Central in Week 1 and then consecutive shutout losses to unbeaten programs from Rockwood Summit in Week 2 and St. Charles West in Week 3.
Washington played a tough game with the Lions last season, falling 21-0 at home after holding Zumwalt East to just one score in the first half.
The Lions are now without star quarterback Ben Watson, who graduated last year. In the 2017 meeting, Watson torched the Washington defense for 313 yards on 24 carries and six touchdowns. Last year, the Blue Jays held him to 79 yards on 20 carries and just one score on the ground, though he passed for 100 yards and a score.
Tyler Lindemann now lines up under center for the Lions. In three starts this season, he is 15-57 passing for a 26.3 completion percentage with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Lindemann is thus far not as prolific on the ground as his predecessor, adding just 52 yards on 40 carries and one score through the first three weeks.
In the last 10 seasons, Washington has beaten the Lions only once, doing so during Heflin’s first season coaching the team in 2016.
Week 3 Statistics
Busch led all rushers against Warrenton with 119 yards on 15 carries for two touchdowns. He added one catch for four yards.
Christian Meyer ran the ball 17 times for 101 yards and scored twice on rushing plays during two-point conversion attempts. He also grabbed two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Cole Nahlik added 86 yards on the ground on 12 carries and scored once.
Quarterback Trevor Rinne picked up 23 yards on four carries and added a rushing touchdown. Through the air, Rinne was 6-7 passing for 121 yards and a score.
The second Washington passing score came from a less likely source as wide receiver Conner Maher connected with tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp for a 77-yard rumble to the end zone. It was Maher’s only passing attempt thus far this season.
Hoerstkamp pulled in four catches in the game for 162 yards and the one score.
Louis Paule (three carries, 14 yards), Bryce Meyer (three carries, eight yards), Wyatt Sneed (two carries, five yards), Ben Gaither (one carry, two yards) and Camden Millheiser (one carry, one yard) rounded out the Washington running game.
On defense, Chris Griesenauer and Caleb Brinker tied for the team lead with 11 tackles apiece. Griesenauer recorded one of four Washington sacks of Warrenton quarterback Nolan Chmiel on the night.
Seth Ruether, Trevor Buhr and Hoerstkamp each picked up a sack.
Ruether totaled seven tackles on the game while Buhr and Hoerstkamp both finished with six.
Luke Kroeter recorded five tackles. Other tacklers included Kaden Jarell (four), Dylan Pape (three), Maher (three), Joe Hackmann (two), Blaine Straatmann (two), Christian Meyer (one) and Zach Buescher (one).
Straatmann was 2-4 in extra-point attempts.
Washington made good on both of its two attempts at a two-point conversion on the two Christian Meyer runs.