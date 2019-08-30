It looks like it’ll be a tough task to keep the Blue Jays out of the end zone this fall.
Washington got its first chance to play against other teams Friday in a preseason jamboree with St. Francis Borgia Regional, SLUH and Gateway Athletic Conference Central foe Wentzville Liberty.
Washington held its own in all three contests and had a successful scoring drive in all three scrimmages. The Blue Jays scores came on touchdown runs by Nate Busch and Christian Meyer and a touchdown pass from Bryce Kazmaier to Conner Maher.
“Nate Busch and Christian Meyer both had good nights running the ball for our offense,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said.
The Blue Jays return nearly all of their starters on both sides of the ball from a year ago. While the offense did its part, Heflin was more impressed with the defense.
“I thought our defense played extremely well,” he said. “We played the run very well and tackled good.”
Defensive standouts for the night included defensive lineman Joe Hackmann and linebacker Chris Griesenauer.
The offense did have moments of struggle that it was able to overcome to still reach the end zone within the designated 12 plays on offense during all three rounds.
“Offensively we (are) solid (and) just need to keep working to iron out the fine points,” Heflin said.
The Blue Jays will begin the regular season at home in Week 1 this coming Friday, hosting Seckman.
It is the second year of the team’s series with the Jaguars. Washington lost a 27-13 game on the road at Seckman in Week 1 a year ago.
Quarterback Bryce Kazmaier caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Logan Roewe in last season’s contest at Seckman and returning running back Cole Nahlik punched in a five-yard rushing score.
Kazmaier, a junior, and senior Trevor Rinne are the two Blue Jay quarterbacks this season while Nahlik splits carries in the backfield with Busch and Meyer.