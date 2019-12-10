Washington carried its Turkey Tournament-winning mojo into the next week.
The Blue Jays (4-0) continued their season-opening boys basketball winning streak Tuesday with a 63-42 home win against Union (0-4).
“It’s great to be 4-0, but we know we’re not perfect and we shouldn’t be right now because it’s the beginning of the season,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Washington picked up the lead in the first quarter, ending the period with a 13-7 advantage.
The Blue Jays went into the half up 34-19 and expanded the lead to 50-26 after three quarters.
“I was proud of the kids and thought we played the hardest game we’ve played this year,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “The first three games we didn’t play very tough. We made some mistakes, but we didn’t just get hit in the mouth all night tonight. We hit back.”
Jarrett Hamlett led the Blue Jays in scoring on the night, knocking down four three-point baskets.
Washington made a total of seven shots from beyond the arc on the night as Jack Lackman added two and Jeremiah Broadbent one.
“They’re making some big shots,” Young said. “We don’t know which guy is going to do it. Jack and Jarrett came off the bench and had huge games for us with big shots. We have all nine of our guys and it makes it hard for other teams to guard because they don’t have anybody that they can lay off of. None of our guys are having to play long minutes and we can just crank up the intensity level in those nine.”
Broadbent was the second Blue Jay to reach double-digit scoring on the night, finishing with 13 points.
Todd Bieg and Lackman added nine points each.
Connor Vollmer was next with eight points.
Jason Sides dropped in four points and Brigham Broadbent, Ryan Hoerstkamp and Braden Marquart all scored two.
Kaden Motley led Union with 11 points in the contest.
“They run so many defenses and they’re long and they’re deep, so we had a little trouble getting into our stuff,” Simmons said. “I was proud of the way we played on defense and when we didn’t turn the ball over against their defense, they really struggled.”
Caleb Mabe put through nine points, followed by Matthew Seely with eight.
Jackson Dickinson added six points and Collin Gerdel four. Dustin Vance and Austin Helms contributed two points each.
Washington will remain at home Monday, hosting Owensville at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats will next play Tuesday on the road at Cuba with a 7 p.m. tipoff.