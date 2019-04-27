The Washington baseball Blue Jays scored the final eight runs to pick up a Gateway Athletic Conference Central victory Tuesday.
Washington (6-10, 4-3) scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to knock off Ft. Zumwalt East (7-9, 3-6), 13-8.
The game was played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field as the scheduled first half of a home-away series on back-to-back days. However, rainfall on Wednesday prompted the second game to be pushed back 24 hours and then to be postponed a second time on Thursday. A new makeup date has not yet been announced.
The two teams exchanged early rallies Tuesday with both teams scoring three times in the first inning and two times in the second.
The Lions broke up the 5-5 tie with three more runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Washington’s six-inning rally in the bottom of the fifth turned the tide before the Jays tacked on the last two insurance runs in the sixth.
Joe Hackmann notched the victory on the mound for the Blue Jays. In five innings pitched, Hackmann allowed three earned runs on eight hits and four walks. Hackmann recorded five strikeouts.
Joe Bauer fired the final two innings for Washington to get the save. Bauer allowed no hits and issued just one walk while striking out five.
The Washington bats totaled 10 hits in the contest, led from the top of the batting order by a three-hit day for Luke Kroeter.
Kroeter connected for three singles, reached on a walk and scored twice with one run batted in.
Hackmann doubled and singled, walked three times and picked up four RBIs at the dish.
Rett Corley doubled with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs. He also was hit by a pitch.
Levi Weber, Trevor Rinne, Blake Theis and Ryan Glatz all singled.
Weber also walked twice, scored twice and drove in one run.
Rinne drove in three runs.
Theis walked once and scored.
Glatz walked, stole a base and scored.
Zack Coulter walked twice and scored twice.
Kade Uetz walked once.
Courtesy runners accounted for three of the Washington runs. Drew Holtmeyer scored twice and Jack Lackman once.
Washington will next play Friday at home against Pacific at 4:30 p.m.
Following that game Friday, Pacific is scheduled to play St. Clair at Ronsick Field at 6:30 p.m.