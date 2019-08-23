With the option to hit other teams not quite available, the Washington football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning.
The scrimmage capped the end of the first week of fall sports practices, which were allowed to begin on Monday, Aug. 12.
“Overall we were pleased with the scrimmage,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We had some kids step up and make some plays and start to really show what they can do. We have some things still to work on, but for this time of year we are happy with where our team is right now.”
Teams were divided into two squads — white and black with seven total touchdowns scored in the contest. The white team was comprised of the starting offense and second-team defense while the black team included the starting defense and second-team offense.
The white team won by a 4-3 touchdown advantage, or a 24-18 score.
“Offensively, our white team (which was most of our starting offense) looked pretty good,” Heflin said. “Trevor Rinne did a great job running the offense. Our running backs, Nate Busch, Christian Meyer, and Cole Nahlik, did a good job making plays when they had the ball in their hands.”
Rinne is a returning senior who was one of three quarterbacks relied on by the Blue Jays last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior lineman Joe Hackmann and junior defensive back Luke Kroeter shined.
“Joe Hackmann had a great day at defensive tackle,” Heflin said. “Luke Kroeter was all over the field as well.”
The Blue Jays want to have the fundamental work more evened out before the start of the season.
“We just need to be more constant and focus on doing the little things right,” Heflin said. “The little details of our fundamentals and technique need to be more crisp so that we can reach our full potential.”
The previous night, Washington held its annual Mom’s Practice after the conclusion of the team’s regular Friday practice.
Friday’s event, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, saw team mom’s get the chance to go through some of the same practice drills their son’s participate in on a regular basis and then run a few plays as a team.
The mom’s practice was followed by a meeting between the coaches and parents.
Washington will play in a four-team preseason jamboree at home Friday night against St. Francis Borgia Regional, SLUH and Wentzville Liberty at 6 p.m.
The Blue Jays will open the regular season by hosting Seckman in Week One on Aug. 30.