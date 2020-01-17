Top Seed Stops Wildcats
By Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Writer
The crosstown rematch is coming.
Washington (10-1) ended the opening night of the 49th annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Monday with a 72-37 win against Union (1-9).
The win ensured the Blue Jays would advance to play St. Francis Borgia Regional (6-6) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 8:30 p.m.
The game will be the second meeting between the two teams after Washington defeated the Knights, 57-49, in the semifinals of the Turkey Tournament back at the beginning of the season. Washington went on to win the tournament championship at Borgia’s annual season-opening event.
The Blue Jays started on a 12-1 run and never took their foot off the gas, leading 23-7 at the end of the first quarter and 45-20 at halftime.
After three quarters, the score stood at 65-29.
“The boys definitely wanted to get off to a fast start tonight and I think we did it on the defensive end,” Washington Assistant Coach Adam Meyer said. “Connor Vollmer, Ryan Hoerstkamp, Todd Bieg — our three bigs down low — rebounded the ball hard and got it out into transition. We couldn’t have asked for a better start tonight.”
Meyer continued to lead the team for the fourth consecutive game in the absence of Head Coach Grant Young, who is away due to a health concern in the family.
It was tough sledding for Union early on, though the team was able to find some positives to build on late.
“Early on, I thought we got some stops, but then they got a rebound and put it back in,” Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “From the beginning, we got punched in the gut and took it all night long.”
The game had a very community-minded feel to it as both team’s student sections wore red in support of Young. Likewise, Borgia’s student section also wore red in the preceding game as the Knight defeated St. Charles, 58-42.
“That was so cool with Borgia wearing red, Union wearing red and the Blue Jays wearing red,” Meyer said. “There was great support for Coach Young and his family and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Young, a Union alumnus, was previously the head coach of the Union Lady ’Cats basketball team as well.
“I think everybody’s heart goes out to him and his family,” Simmons said. “It’s a tough thing that he’s going through. It was cool to see Borgia, Union and Washington all wearing their to support his mom.”
The game was just what the doctor ordered for Washington, which was coming off its first loss of the season Friday night in Pacific.
Washington junior Brigham Broadbent led all scorers Monday with 21 points, 17 of which he scored in the first half.
“Brigham was real aggressive in attacking the basket tonight,” Meyer said. “I told Coach (Bill) Juengel right off the bat, ‘Brigham’s feeling it tonight.’ He hit a few threes, including a big three at the end of the half and set the tone going into the rest of the game.”
Jeremiah Broadbent and Hoerstkamp both added 14 points.
Zac Coulter scored 11 points.
Jarrett Hamlett netted six points, Vollmer four and Bieg two.
Caleb Mabe led Union with 12 points.
Collin Gerdel was next with eight. Jackson Dickinson added six points. Peyton Burke and Kaden Motley scored four points each and Matthew Seely rounded out the scoring with three points.
“Jackson played really well,” Simmons said. “He played tough and was around the ball a lot. It was good to have Peyton back. He’s still trying to get his feet wet. He’s going to get in shape and get better and there’s a lot of season left.”
Union will play St. Charles in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The other consolation semifinal pits Sullivan against the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights at 5:30 p.m. St. Dominic plays Francis Howell Central in the other championship semifinal at 7 p.m.