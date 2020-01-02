In a resurgent season for Washington football, the team was even harder to beat in the classroom.
The football Blue Jays had 26 players earn Gateway Athletic Conference All-Academic honors this fall, more than any other team in the GAC’s central division.
A total of 21 players earned the academic honors from Ft. Zumwalt North, 15 from Wentzville Liberty, 14 from Timberland, 13 from Ft. Zumwalt South and 12 from Ft. Zumwalt East.
Blue Jays honored for their academic achievement were:
• Trevor Rinne;
• Camden Millheiser;
• Octavio Meza;
• Cole Nahlik;
• Hayden Theimann;
• Jose Avitia;
• Davis Gruber;
• Louis Paule;
• Christian Meyer;
• Caleb Brinker;
• Luke Kroeter;
• Jake Straatmann;
• Ethan Soete;
• Zach Buescher;
• Colton Moritz;
• Brandon Titter;
• Brandon Bergner;
• Marcus Rogala;
• Will Lingle;
• Sam Rost;
• Kaleb Burr;
• Joe Hackmann;
• Luke Kleekamp;
• Matt Benedict;
• Ryan Hoerstkamp; and
• Leonard Obermark.