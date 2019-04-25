Everything came up Vianney at Monday’s Lake Forest Invitational.
The Griffins boasted both the team title and the individual champion at the annual boys golf tournament.
Patrick Ringwald shot a 76, four over par, to edge out teammate Josh Kleinheider and Christian Brothers College’s Andrew Muth for the top solo performance by one stroke.
Vianney’s 313 led the field at the event with CBC coming in second at 338 strokes.
Both Washington and Pacific competed in the event. Pacific finished in 15th place with 442 strokes. Washington fielded just three golfers and did not receive a team score.
Other team scores at the event included SLUH (341), Wentzville Liberty (366), Parkway Central (377), Timberland (380), Ft. Zumwalt South (381), Francis Howell (386), Parkway North (391), Ft. Zumwalt North (392), Eureka (394), Holt (400), Francis Howell North (409), University City (431) and Ft. Zumwalt East (454).
“(It was a) tough course due to (the) length and speed of greens,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “We have not seen greens like this all year. (The) team struggled with (the) short game and putting. This will be a good warm up for conference (on) Thursday then districts on Monday.”
Washington’s Brennan Strubberg was the top area golfer in the event. Strubberg shot a 91 to finish in a five-way tie for 25th place with Liberty’s Sam Scognamiglio and Sam Schriener, Zumwalt South’s Sam Watson and Timberland’s Logan Brown.
Gage Crowell led Pacific with his score of 97, tying for 39th place overall with Zumwalt South’s Nick Hoven and Eureka’s Drew Steffan.
Jared Hootman shot a 104 for the Indians, followed by teammates Gavin Bukowsky (118) and Jay Anding (123).
Washington’s remaining scores included Alex Nettell’s 109 and Braden Kazmaier’s 134.
The Indians were in action Tuesday morning in the Four Rivers Conference Championships at Sullivan and will next play Monday in the postseason. The Class 3 District 3 Tournament will be played at the Franklin County Country Club.
Washington next plays in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Championships Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on The Links of Dardenne in O’Fallon.