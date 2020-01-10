Turning the calendar has not slowed the Washington boys basketball Blue Jays.
Washington (8-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten as it kicked off the new year at home with a 57-53 win against Ft. Zumwalt North (7-5, 0-1).
This was the second of three meetings between the two teams this season after Washington also won the first meeting in the championship game at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament back at the start of the season. The Blue Jays will travel to Zumwalt North for the final meeting Feb. 7.
The Blue Jays led at each interval Friday with an 11-10 lead after one period and a 22-17 advantage at halftime. After three quarters, Washington held a 39-30 lead.
Washington was led by Assistant Coach Adam Meyer with Head Coach Grant Young unavailable due to a health concern in the family.
Jeremiah Broadbent topped the list of Washington scorers with 12 points.
“I though Jerry had an exceptional fourth quarter for us,” Meyer said. “He had 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and a real nice pass to Todd (Bieg) when it was a one-point game.”
Zac Coulter (11 points) and Ryan Hoerstkamp (10) also reached double figures.
Bieg finished with eight points. He continued to be a leader for the team, though playing at a little less than 100 percent.
“I knew Todd Bieg was going to be good for us this year, but with the work that he has put in and his leadership in practice has made him that much better.”
Brigham Broadbent scored seven, Jason Sides four, Jack Lackman three and Connor Vollmer two.
The scoring for Ft. Zumwalt North was more concentrated with KJ leading with 24 points.
“The Lee kid is exceptional,” Meyer said. “He hit three consecutive threes in a row. He was just pushing their team back in it.”
Mutjaba Alkhaldi was next with 11 points.
Grant Rapplean had powered the Panthers offense in the first meeting with 19 points. The Blue Jays held him to zero in the rematch.
“We just wanted to get up in his personal space and make sure he put the ball on the floor and couldn’t get comfortable,” Meyer said.
Cole Riggleman added six points. Devan Edwards, Drake Stevenson and Connor Turnbull each finished with four points.
Washington hosted Hermann Tuesday and will next play at Pacific Friday at 7 p.m.