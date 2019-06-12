Future Blue Jay wrestlers will have the chance to lay a foundation for pending success this July.
The high school wrestling program will hold training camps for all grades from July 8-11.
Camp days will start with boys from grades eight-12 and girls from grades seven-12 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Camp for boys from kindergarten up to seventh grade will follow that from 12:30-2:15 p.m. each day.
A girls-only camp for kindergarten to sixth grade is scheduled from 2-3:30 p.m., if there is enough interest.
Registration will remain open at the door until July 8 for all grades, but interested parties must register by Monday, June 24, in order to be guaranteed a camp T-shirt.
To register, visit bluejaycamps.com or the WHS Activities page.