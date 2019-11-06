Getting a pair of first-half goals, the Washington soccer Blue Jays were able to hold off Union Monday in the Class 3 District 8 first round at Stierberger Stadium, 2-1.
“It was exciting,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Last year, we bowed out in the first round to a local rival. Tonight, we came out and played a really tight game against a really good Union team. I think this is one of the best Union teams I’ve coached against in a while. I was excited to get the win and I’m proud of my boys for playing well in the second half despite giving up the goal.”
Union Head Coach Josh Wideman felt his team did what it needed to do to have a chance.
“I really felt that we controlled a lot of the play tonight,” Wideman said. “They’ve got a couple of younger kids who are pretty quick. That’s the one thing we’ve struggled with all year, containing a fast forward. We’re not very fast on the back end and that’s how they got up on us. I thought we played very well in the first half. We had a lot of the possession and a lot of the chances, but just couldn’t get one in.”
The top-seeded Blue Jays (8-16-3) play second-seeded Rolla (16-7-1) Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the championship in Union.
“We’ve played Rolla to a 3-2 goal win,” Schriewer said. “I don’t foresee anybody getting a 4-0 win this week. It’s going to be grinding and battling.”
Washington already has beaten Rolla once this season, winning 3-2 at the Pacific Tournament Sept. 12. However, Schriewer knows it won’t be an easy task.
Washington scored both of its goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half as Cole Click and Boston Tinsley scored goals.
“We were feeling good,” Schriewer said. “We adapted our tactics from one formation to another in the first half and I think it was just enough to give us a window. We took our chances in about a 10-minute period. We talked about putting our chances away when we got them and I think we did a pretty good job of that in the first half. I think we could have been more efficient in the second half.”
Union pressed for most of the second half before Diego Orozco drew one goal back with 15:38 to play. Orozco was at the right post when the ball came to him during a scramble. He tucked it home to give Union a chance during the final 15 minutes.
“We were able to put one in and really make it a game,” Wideman said. “We just didn’t have enough time to go ahead and tie it up. Daniel Thwing actually had a similar chance in the first half and put it over.”
The Wildcats played narrow and direct in the closing minutes, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
“At the end of the season, we really struggled with finishing our chances scoring goals,” Wideman said.
“We knew they’re a senior-driven team and we’re a young team,” Schriewer said. “We knew if it stayed 2-0, they would be fighting hard to get back and get a goal. I turned to my assistant, Brian Dougherty, and said that if we don’t get another goal, it’s going to get tight. Sure enough, we miss a scoring chance and they come back and find one off of a free kick. We played a defensive structure in the second half and limited their chances off of the run of play and only gave up a goal on a free kick. All-in-all, as far as the game plan, we met everything except keeping a zero on the board.”
Both coaches noted how tight the district was this season and that any team was capable of winning it coming into the event.
“All of the games during the season were thrilling,” Schriewer said. “A lot of the local games were phenomenal one-goal games. I’ve watched some of the other ones and know they were pretty tight too with one-goal, overtime and PK wins. I think all of the local teams match up really well.”
Wideman agreed.
“I don’t think there was a true No. 1 seed in my eyes,” Wideman said. “I feel like all four teams were right there playing with each other. We had one-goal games with Washington and Pacific. It was another one-goal game tonight. It was sad for our seniors to go out like this. We would have liked to have played for a district championship. It’s one of those things that you take the experience and build off of it.”
The District 8 champion will travel to play at the District 7 winner in sectional action next Tuesday. The District 7 championship will be played Tuesday between top-seeded St. Dominic (8-12-1) and No. 2 Wentzville Liberty (15-7-2). The second-seeded team is the host.