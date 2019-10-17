The Blue Jays got back to winning in Week 7.
Washington (6-1, 3-1) recovered from the only loss of the season at Ft. Zumwalt North in Week 6 by returning home for a 12-7 win over Timberland (2-5, 2-2).
With the win, Washington takes over sole possession of second place in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central, one game ahead of both Timberland and Wentzville Liberty.
“We knew this was coming and saw the work,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said of the growth of his program the last two seasons. “If you’re around these kids every day — they believed and they bought in. We changed the culture and the way this is and had great parent and community support.”
The Blue Jays scored on their first two possessions of the game, leading, 12-0, after one quarter.
“We looked good those first two drives and really the third drive, we were moving along great and then jumped offsides,” Heflin said. “That kind of started a tailspin of us getting in our own way. I don’t know if they really stopped us. We had a fumbled snap and a fumble later on and we couldn’t get beyond the chains.”
That proved to be enough points for the Washington defense, which held the Wolves scoreless for the first three periods.
“Our defense bowed their necks and played their tails off,” Heflin said. “Trevor Buhr and Ryan Hoerstkamp had a heck of a game. They couldn’t block them.”
The Blue Jays defense held strong against a couple of short-field scoring opportunities in the second half, including recovering from an offensive turnover inside their own 30 to take the ball back on a Timberland fumble on the very next play.
“These guys know what adversity looks like and feels like,” Heflin said. “They’ve done that. (Defending) a short field on a Friday is nothing compared to going 0-10. They know what that feels like. When times get tough, these guys last.”
Timberland scored its lone touchdown on a quarterback sneak on its next-to-last possession.
Week 8 Preview
The Blue Jays have senior night coming up in Week 8, hosting winless Ft. Zumwalt South (0-7, 0-4).
Washington had one of its more promising conference outings at Zumwalt South last season before taking a 35-21 loss.
Zumwalt South has been unable to score more than 21 points in a game yet this season and is averaging an offensive output of 9.4 points per week on the year.
The Bulldogs have not showcased much of a running game this season with Keijuan Howard leading the team in rushing with 161 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
Quarterback Jay Higgins has completed 80-163 passes for 914 yards and four scores to go with eight interceptions.
Elijah Edmonds is the team’s top receiving option with 27 grabs for 343 yards and a score to date. Edmonds ran for a touchdown and caught another against the Blue Jays last season.
Week 7 Statistics
Washington scored its two touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to open the game, finishing the first drive with a 20-yard touchdown run by Nate Busch.
The second Blue Jay drive concluded with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Rinne to Christian Meyer.
That touchdown was the lone passing completion for the Blue Jays in the game.
Busch led the team in rushing with 46 yards on 12 carries.
Louis Paule gained 40 yards on 10 carries.
Meyer carried the ball eight times for 22 yards.
Cole Nahlik (six carries) and Rinne (three) both totaled 19 rushing yards.
On defense, Luke Kroeter led the team in total tackles with 11 (six with five assists) and forced a fumble.
Trevor Buhr made 10 total tackles, including five stops for a loss and two sacks.
Conner Maher was responsible for both of the Blue Jays’ takeaways, making an interception and recovering a fumble.
Chris Griesnenauer was in on 10 stops, including two tackles for a loss.
Ryan Hoerstkamp totaled six tackles with two sacks.
Caleb Brinker and Meyer both made five tackles. Korey Jarrell and Connor Vollmer were both in on four tackles. Seth Ruether made three stops and Camden Millheiser made one.
Game Summary
Washington’s first drive went a total of 83 yards before Busch finished off his 20-yard touchdown run by bowling over the last defender at the five-yard line.
On the next-to-last play of the first quarter, Rinne rolled out to the right and placed the throw over two Timberland defenders and Meyer made the catch against another defender inside the three-yard line, falling forward to cross the goal line just inside the front pylon.
Having missed the point after try on the opening drive, Washington opted to go for two. Rinne kept the ball on a run to the right and was wrapped up by a defender at around the two-yard line, where he was unable to stretch the ball across the plane of the end zone before a second tackler arrived to end the play.
Opening the second half, Washington stopped Timberland’s first possession with a turnover on downs at the Blue Jays’ 33-yard-line.
Washington fumbled it back to Timberland at the 27, but then took the ball back on a fumble on the very next play.
After Washington was forced to punt early in the fourth quarter, a tipped pass found its way into Maher’s waiting hands to give the Jays the ball back.
Another fumble gave Timberland the ball at the 50-yard line with less than nine minutes remaining.
That set up Timberland’s only scoring drive of the game, culminating with a one-yard run by quarterback Joseph Larsen.
Washington used the clock as it’s ally after getting the ball back with 4:30 remaining.
It took a risky call for the Blue Jays to continue that possession as the Blue Jays opted to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 34. Nahlik picked up three yards on the play to keep the clock turning and prevent giving Timberland a short field with the chance to take the lead.
After a holding penalty cost Washington a 42-yard run down inside the Timberland 20, Washington ended up having to punt the ball inside the final 30 seconds.
The Wolves muffed the punt, but the ball bounced out of bounds at the 22-yard line to give Timberland one last chance.
Buhr broke through the line to sack Larsen with less than seven seconds remaining on the clock, but with a Timberland player down on the field, the clock stopped and the Wolves got yet another play.
Larsen again found himself under pressure from Buhr and others. The Timberland quarterback stepped up in the pocket and was tripped up as he got rid of the ball, which fell short of its target to end the game.
Box Score
Timberland – 0+0+0+7=7
Washington – 12+0+0+0=12
First Quarter
WAS – Nate Busch 20 run (kick failed), 6:00
WAS – Christian Meyer 35 pass from Trevor Rinne (run failed), 0:34
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
TIM – Joseph Larsen 1 run (Parker Brown kick), 4:30