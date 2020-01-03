The Washington Blue Jays racked up the points in Hillsboro to finish second in the annual Don Fuhrmann wrestling duals Friday and Saturday.
Washington went 7-1 as a team at the event, falling to only the champion host team. Hillsboro went 8-0 to claim the title, including a 51-30 win against the Blue Jays.
In other duals, Washington defeated Mehlville (54-18), Pacific (51-27), St. Mary’s (68-3), Kirkwood (42-36), Sikeston (59-21), Festus (48-34) and Potosi (60-16).
Chris Griesenauer (220 pounds) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) each went undefeated for Washington on the weekend.
Both needed to wrestle just three times and earned five wins by forfeit apiece.
Griesenauer added three wins by pin against Robert Rothmeyer (Mehlville, 3:21), Sam Williams (Pacific, 5:21) and Caleb Land (Potosi, 0:55).
Holtmeyer also won each of his three contested bouts by pin against Eric Nguyen (Mehlville, 0:20), Jordan Jarvis (Hillsboro, 3:49) and Luis Ortiz (Potosi, 1:50).
Ben Griffen (126) and Timmy Boehlein (138) were barometers for the Blue Jays’ success in the duals with seven wins apiece, all coming in the seven Washington team wins.
Griffen won once by forfeit, three times by pin, once by technical fall, once in a major decision and once by decision. His pins came against Aidan Walker (Kirkwood, 0:58), Davin Umdenstock (Festus, 1:02) and David Coroma (Potosi, 2:35). Griffen’s technical fall was by a 17-1 score against Sikeston’s Trey Scott. He won a 14-3 major decision against Conner Popham of St. Mary’s and a 3-2 decision against Pacific’s Kenny Thompson. His lone loss was a 3-2 decision against Hillsboro’s Evan Morris.
Boehlein won five times by pin and twice by forfeit. He pinned Brad Busby (Mehlville, 3:27), Warren Fiedler (Pacific, 0:28), Aidan Lanemann (St. Mary’s, 0:29), Karsen Herr (Kirkwood, 2:54) and Aidan Boyer (Potosi, 1:02). Only Dalton Litzinger of Hillsboro was able to earn a win against Boehlein, doing so by pin.
Collin Muller (182) also went 7-1 on the weekend for the Blue Jays. He won five times by pin and twice by forfeit and was pinned once by Jordan Banks (Festus).
Muller pinned Blake McKay (Pacific, 0:42), John Bennett III (Hillsboro, 0:57), Brandon Pitts (St. Mary’s 0:21), Elvis Mostek (Kirkwood, 2:37) and Mark Fisher (Sikeston, 2:52).
Devon Deckelman (106) and Joey Avitia (195) each went 6-2 in the tournament.
Deckelman won five times by forfeit and earned an 11-3 major decision against Tony Valentine of St. Mary’s.
Avitia similarly won five matches by forfeit and pinned Kirkwood’s Jared Uichnie in 1:02.
James Johnson (132) posted a 5-3 record with three wins by pin and two by forfeit. He pinned Mason Lucas (Pacific, 5:13), Braden Kellogg (Festus, 1:49) and Timothy Neubert (Potosi, 3:41).
Cameron Mueller (145) and Nate Busch (160) each garnered four wins in the tournament.
Mueller pinned Vlad Mattingly (St. Mary’s, 1:07), Cannon Gaddis (Sikeston, 2:57) and Gavin Minx (Festus, 0:45) and won once by forfeit.
Busch pinned Nicholas Green (Hillsboro, 3:52), Deron Gipson (St. Mary’s, 1:07) and Garrett Valle (Potosi, 1:32) and won once by forfeit.
Will Kelpe (120) and Octavio Meza (170) each gained three wins by forfeit.
Louis Obermark (152) posted a 2-3 record before withdrawing from the final three duals on Saturday.
Obermark pinned Chase Hollycross-Frank (Hillsboro, 1:17) and won by forfeit against St. Mary’s. His final match Saturday was an 11-3 major decision loss against Kirkwood’s Adam Dickinson.
Obermark was also pinned by Pacific’s Callum Sitek and Mehlville’s Brody Valleroy. However, Valleroy was later disqualified in a match against Kirkwood Friday and the team points for his previous wins at the tournament were negated for flagrant misconduct, according to online results.
Washington did not field a wrestler in the 113-pound weight class, resulting in five forfeits.
The Washington boys are next scheduled to wrestle Wednesday, Jan. 8, in a home tri-meet against Warrenton and North County, starting at 5 p.m.