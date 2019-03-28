Early leads allowed two opponents to top Washington in the finals of the Four Rivers Baseball Classic.
Montgomery County (4-0) swept both Rolla (2-4) and Washington (2-2) Saturday in the gold finals. With the tournament reduced from 12 teams to nine this season, teams were divided into three pools of three. Teams that finished atop each pool met in another round-robin setup to determine the tournament champion. The Wildcats defeated Rolla, 9-3, and Washington, 5-3. In the other contest, Rolla defeated Washington, 10-4, to finish second.
Washington-Rolla
The Bulldogs started the contest by building a four-run lead with one run in the first inning, one in the second and two in the third.
Washington responded with one run in each inning from the third inning on. However, Rolla exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The game was called after the sixth inning as the time limit was reached.
The Blue Jays picked up seven hits in the game, highlighted by a pair of solo home runs by Trevor Rinne and Joe Hackmann.
Hackmann, Joe Bauer, Kade Uetz, Jack Lackman and Drew Holtmeyer each singled.
Hackmann drove in two runs, Rinne one and Uetz one.
Bauer and Holtmeyer each scored a run.
Luke Kroeter and Rinne both reached base twice on walks. Uetz and Holtmeyer both walked once.
Kroeter and Levi Weber each stole a base.
Hackmann was also hit by a pitch.
Hackmann was the pitcher of record, going the first four innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks. He struck out eight batters.
Rinne threw two innings and surrendered six runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Washington vs.
Montgomery County
The Wildcats picked up a run in the bottom of the first and added one more in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Washington scored one of its three runs in the fourth inning and the other two in the top of the sixth.
Blake Theis picked up two of the six Washington hits in the contest, both singles.
Rinne had the only extra-base hit, a double.
Kroeter, Uetz and Zack Coulter all singled.
Bauer, Uetz and Rinne each scored a run.
Rinne picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Theis also drove in a run.
Bauer and Kroeter each stole a base.
On the mound, Cameron Weaver pitched four innings and allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Rett Corley fired the final two innings, allowing one run on four hits.
The Blue Jays return to action Tuesday on the road at St. Charles. The game is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.