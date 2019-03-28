After 18 holes of golf, the blue division at the Bogey Hills Invitational had a three-way tie for the individual championship.
Timberland’s Hunter Niles ended the first 18 holes even with a pair of Troy golfers, Griffin St. Pierre and Chase Colbert, at four over par after a round score of 75. After two playoff holes, Niles was declared the winner with St. Pierre taking second and Colbert third.
Ft. Zumwalt West’s top golfer, Braden Hoisington, finished one spot behind the three leaders to take fourth with a score of 76. However, Hoisington’s Jaguars left with the team title after posting a combined score of 321.
Washington’s Blue Jays competed in the blue division, finishing 10th after scoring 428. Other team scores in the division included Francis Howell (323), Troy (331), Timberland (348), Wentzville Liberty (356), Nixa (359), Francis Howell Central (361) and Holt (396).
Landon Kleekamp was the top scorer for the Blue Jays, carding a 100 to finish 38th overall.
Nathan Blocker finished 41st with his score, followed by teammates Brennan Strubberg (47th, 111), Braden Kazmaier (48th, 113) and Alex Nettell (50th, 117).
The Blue Jays have a young roster lacking in varsity experience at the start of the year. Like many teams in the area, weather conditions have limited the amount of time teams have been able to get out on the course to practice in the early going.
“It’s just a building process,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said.
The Blue Jays return home Thursday to host Wentzville Liberty in a Gateway Athletic Conference Central dual at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. The teams are scheduled to tee off at 3:30 p.m.