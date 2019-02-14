Eight male Blue Jay wrestlers earned the right to fly on to the state tournament this week.
Tate Hendricks, Dana Cates, James Johnson, Tommy Kelpe, Louis Obermark, Chris Grisenauer, Jack Carico and Gavin Holtmeyer all earned the right to advance to continue their seasons this past Friday and Saturday at the Class 3 District 2 Tournament in St. Charles.
Washington took fourth place in the team standings at the event with 142.5 points.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the district team championship with 180.5 points. Hannibal (159.5), St. Charles (149) and Wentzville Liberty (108) also made it into the top five in team scores.
“It’s a tough tournament and we should be very proud of getting eight through, but I really think we left a few at home that could be wrestling this week,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “For those who have qualified, they can’t be happy with being a qualifier or proud of anything they have accomplished to this point. There is still work to do and goals to be reached. Sunday, when it is all said and done, they can all take the time to be proud of themselves for what they accomplished.”
Other team totals included Warrenton (104.5), Parkway West (95), Ft. Zumwalt East (92.5), Ladue (90.5), Hazelwood East (38), Westminster (31), McCluer (29), MICDS (19), Parkway Central (19) and Clayton (13).
Cates (126 pounds), Griesenauer (170) and Carico (182) were each the district runner-up in their respective weight classes.
Hendricks (113) and Kelpe (138) both finished third in the tournament. Johnson (132), Obermark (145) and Holtmeyer (285) were each the fourth-place wrestler in their weight classes.
“We have a good mix of young men who have been to the state meet before and quite a few new faces so they will work as a team to not let the excitement of the weekend get to them and focus on their performance and their results and nothing else,” Ohm said.
Cates notched wins in his first three matches, pinning Demetrius Smith (Parkway North, 1:01) and Jacob Cunningham (Liberty, 0:46) and then winning a 7-2 decision in the semifinals against Tommy Troung (St. Charles).
Zumwalt South’s Benjamin Lindley won the weight class with a pin of Cates in the second round of the championship match.
Griesenauer cruised to the championship round with pins of Arthur Jackson (Hazelwood East, 1:51) and Joab Hackmann (Parkway Central, 2:11) and a 16-1 technical fall over Jack Madden (Ladue) in 4:37.
Hannibal’s Vernell Hawkins edged out Griesenauer, 11-9, in the first sudden victory round to take the championship match.
Carico raced through the bracket with a pair of pins over Cole Wolfe (Liberty, 1:15) and Jaxon Scholand (Zumwalt East, 1:10) and a 20-9 major decision against Isaiah Edmonds (Zumwalt South).
Jackson Barnhart (Parkway West) won the 182-pound title with a third-round pin against Carico.
Hendricks defeated Josh Julian (Clayton) by a 17-3 major decision in the quarterfinals before losing a 6-2 decision against Kaelen Raible (Zumwalt South) in the semifinals.
Hendricks earned his way to state in the consolation semifinals with a pin over Chyngyz Kalybek (Parkway Central, 4:40) and then won the third-place match in a 6-2 decision against Payton Irvin (St. Charles).
Kelpe topped Brett St. John (Westminster) in an 8-1 decision in the quarterfinals, but lost by fall to Wyatt Haynes (Liberty) in the semis.
Kelpe came back to pin Colby Detchemendy (Zumwalt South, 2:10) in the consolation semifinals and then finished the tournament with a 10-3 decision win over Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal) in the third-place match.
Johnson won a 10-9 decision against Spencer Drazic (St. Charles) in the quarterfinals before taking a 15-0 technical fall loss to Tyler Leonard (Hannibal) in the semifinals.
Johnson went to sudden victory in the consolation semifinals before notching an 11-9 victory over Logan Mosier (Parkway North) and guaranteeing his place in the state tournament.
Nicholas Hoven (Zumwalt South) won the third-place match over Johnson by technical fall, 17-2.
Obermark pinned Benjamin Van Zee (Westminster, 2:58) in the quarterfinals before losing a technical fall, 25-10, against Tanner Leonard (Hannibal) in the semifinals.
Obermark came back to win by pin in 2:36 against Michael Baker (Zumwalt South) in the consolation semifinals.
James Griffin (Parkway West) defeated Obermark by pin in the third round in the third-place match.
Holtmeyer started off with back-to-back wins by pin against De Angello Matthews (McCluer, 2:43) and Dominic Tjaden (Zumwalt East, 5:48) in the first two rounds before taking a loss by pin against Derron Funches (Hazelwood East) in the semifinals.
Holtmeyer pinned Matthews for the second time in the tournament, this time in 3:46, in the consolation semifinals to earn a place in the state tournament.
Jacob Adams (Zumwalt South) scored a first-round pin against Holtmeyer in the third-place contest.
Ben Griffen (120), Johnny Duncan (152), Cory Hardesty (195) and Isaiah DeVore (220) did not place for the Blue Jays in the tournament.
Duncan pinned two opponents in the tournament — Jack Gallemore (Ladue, 1:27) and Sean Scott (McCluer, 1:29).
Griffen earned one victory in the tournament, defeating Liberty’s Dominik Bishop by pin in 2:03.
Hardesty earned a win by pinning LIam Elli (Parkway West) in 1:32.
Class 3 boys first-round matches at the state tournament are scheduled to begin Thursday at 5:15 p.m.