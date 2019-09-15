Third place and a win over a district opponent go to the Washington Blue Jays.
Washington (3-1) took third place at the Pacific Boys Soccer Tournament Thursday, besting Rolla (2-2), 3-2 in the final round of play.
The Blue Jays reached the third-place game after a 4-1 first-round win against Windsor Monday and a 3-2 loss to Seckman (4-1) on Wednesday.
Boston Tinsley and Trent Pabst were named to the All-Tournament team for the Blue Jays.
Rolla
Washington will share a district with the Bulldogs this season.
Both teams are in Class 3 District 8, along with Union and Pacific.
Tinsley netted a brace for the Blue Jays in the game, adding an assist, and Pabst scored a goal.
The Blue Jays scored twice in the first half, leading 2-1 at intermission.
Rolla landed the equalizer on a penalty kick in the second half to force the extra period.
Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer was unable to comment on Thursday’s game prior to The Missourian’s print deadline.
Seckman
Seckman senior forward Isaac Hoog netted all three of the Jaguar goals in the contest.
“Their lead striker Isaac Hoog may prove to be one of the top players in St. Louis this year,” Schriewer said. “He was discussed in our scouting report, but still found two goals in the opening 10 minutes.”
Hoog gave Seckman a 2-0 lead at the half before completing his hat trick in the second period.
Freshman Cole Click answered with a second-half brace for the Blue Jays. Boston Tinsley recorded the assist on both occasions.
“We battled all second half after adapting our tactics to a man mark for (Hoog), but when a (deflection) came bouncing across our box, he found his third for the hat trick,” Schriewer said. “But our young team didn’t stop putting in the effort and eventually found two goals during the middle of the half.”
Washington was unable to get the equalizer, but still came away with a sense of accomplishment in the final 70 minutes of the game.
“The final score ends up 3 to 2 in favor of Seckman, but minus the opening 10 minutes, we control the game and (were) up 2-1,” Schriewer said. “Our young team has to find positives in a quality team effort like that last night and if they can do that then the season may prove to be a rewarding one.”
Washington is scheduled to begin Gateway Athletic Conference Central play at home Tuesday against Ft. Zumwalt North at 6:30 p.m.