The Trojans are Class 4 District 4 boys golf champions.
The Washington boys golf season ended Monday in the tournament at The Falls Golf Club in O’Fallon, which Tory won with 316 strokes. The Trojans finished one stroke ahead of Ft. Zumwalt West, 317, for the team title.
Other teams scores were Wentzville Liberty (326), Ft. Zumwalt South (336), Timberland (338), Hickman (349), Battle (362), Holt (364) and Ft. Zumwalt North (384).
Washington fielded just three golfers in the tournament, none of whom made the individual cut for the sectional round.
Holt’s Blake Heimburger led all individuals with 70 strokes, finishing two under par.
Washington was led by Brennan Strubberg, who shot a 91 to finish tied for 29th.
“My young guy played well, Brennan Strubberg,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said of the sophomore.
Senior Alex Nettell recorded a 106 for the Blue Jays, finishing tied for 42nd individually.
Landon Kleekamp also competed for Washington in the tournament. No official score for Kleekamp was available as of print deadline.
Class 2 District 6
Hermann golfer Thomas Henson was the individual champion of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament at Innsbrook Golf Course in Wright City.
Father Tolton earned that team title with 319 strokes, finishing well ahead of the runner up, Missouri Military Academy, which shot a 364.
Henson shot an even par of 70 strokes to earn the right to advance to the sectional round.
Hermann’s Brendan Leibach also advanced to the next stage, shooting a 109 to finish tied for 20th.
The Bearcats fielded just three golfers in the event. Woodrow Heldt shot a 134 and finished in 32nd place.