From one tournament into another.
Washington (4-6-1) concluded its run in the Hillsboro Boys Soccer Tournament Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Seckman (7-6) in the third-place game on a penalty kick tiebreaker. The Jays then started a new tournament Monday at the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament in Fenton, tying with Mascoutah (10-5-2), 1-1.
Seckman
After a delayed start Saturday due to lightning, Washington improved its marking against Seckman star Isaac Hoog, who scored three times in the teams’ first meeting at the Pacific Tournament.
“Travis Bieg and Lucas Yates did a wonderful job of working together as our centerbacks and kept him under pressure all game,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We had talked intensely on Wednesday after the loss to Hillsboro about playing and being focused for the full 80 minutes to eliminate lapses and goals. On top of focus and energy, The team took the tactics from the classroom and put them onto the field as we played a complete game for our second shutout of the week and year.”
The Blue Jays kept not only Hoog, but the rest of the Jaguars out of the net for the duration of regulation to send the game to penalty kicks tied at 0-0.
Caden Robertson recorded three saves in the four periods to earn the shutout in the net for the Jays.
Seckman goalie Jake Deaver made seven stops.
Washington had a chance to win it with three minutes remaining in the second half on a Timmy Boehlein breakaway.
“He slowed down to prepare to shoot when a Seckman (player) clipped his heels,” Schriewer said. “Timmy began stumbling and as the keeper came out he tried to muster a falling shot. Clear breakaway by Timmy, clear contact by trailing last defender, but no call.”
The teams opted to forgo overtime periods and escalate straight to penalty kicks after the tournament had already had a delayed start.
Seckman made all five of its penalty kicks while Washington made three of its first four, concluding the game.
Mascoutah
In the CYC Tournament, teams can pick up pool points through a win (four), tie (two) or a shutout (one).
Washington and Mascoutah both gained two points toward advancing to the final bracket with Monday’s 1-1 tie.
After a scoreless first half, both teams recorded a goal in the second period.
Boston Tinsley did the honors for Washington.
“Within the first 10 minutes (of the half), our defensive shape provided Boston the chance to win the ball around center circle from a back and head toward goal,” Schriewer said. “Despite some teammates running with him, Boston took the space given to him and smashed a 30-yard shot off the bottom right post and in the net for a 1-0 lead.”
Mascoutah answered the equalizer 10 minutes later on a goal by Lane Hoelscher.
Robertson notched six saves in the Blue Jay net.
Washington continued pool play Tuesday against Bayless and will play its final pool game Wednesday versus Lutheran South at 7:45 p.m.