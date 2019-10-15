The Blue Jays won a key battle for boys soccer district positioning Wednesday.
Washington (5-8-3) defeated Union (12-4), 1-0, at Scanlan Stadium, improving to 2-0 against district opponents during the regular season.
The Blue Jays previously defeated Rolla at the Pacific Tournament. Pacific also holds a win over Union, but was defeated by Rolla.
The lone goal in the game came two minutes into the second half as Washington’s Timmy Boehlein and Carter Kleekamp gained a 2-on-2 situation against Union goalkeeper Cooper Bailey and just one other defender.
After a save, Kleekamp blocked the attempt to clear the ball from in front of the net and the ball took a fortuitous bounce for the Blue Jays off the defender and out of Bailey’s reach into the net.
“They found themselves in a great situation,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “It’s a strange goal to get a win on, but we’ll take it and it was a good situation where they tried to pass the ball around in their backfield and with our system, we go press that and capitalize on their mistakes and that’s how we got our goal. I think we’re going to score it an own goal. Had (Kleekamp’s) block gone straight to the goalie, we’d have probably given him a goal, but his block went to a defender who then nicked it at the goalie. Though I want to give Carter the goal for the effort.”
Union was able to create opportunities on the other side in the minutes that followed in an attempt to equalize, but could not break through the Washington defense.
“It’s always a battle whenever we get into these games (against other area teams),” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “Unfortunately, tonight, we came out on the wrong side. One-goal games have not been in our favor this year so far.”
Washington goalkeeper Caden Robertson earned the shutout, his fourth of the season.
Schriewer praised his defensive backs for keeping the pressure off the keeper.
“Caden didn’t have to come up with the crazy saves we’ve seen him do throughout the year,” Schriewer said. “That’s kudos to our defense and our communication, I think. Our shifting and our rotation on defense have become so much better in the past couple of weeks.”
Union’s last two losses have both come on a 1-0 score in a tight battle against district opponents.
“You love the battle and the guys when they fight,” Wideman said. “I really liked how we played tonight and how we moved the ball. We are just not being patient enough in our offensive third of the field. We are forcing the issue just a little bit and that is costing us these games.”
Washington finished the week against another area rival, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Friday and will next be in action at home Monday against St. Clair at 5 p.m.
Union is at home against Festus on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.