The Blue Jays did not leave their home tournament empty handed.
Washington’s boys basketball team improved to 6-14 on the season Wednesday after a 67-57 win against the St. Louis Blue Knights (14-10). The contest determined seventh place in the 48th Annual Washington Tournament.
Washington held a 16-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter and used a big second period to pull away, 37-25, going into halftime.
“Jeremiah Broadbent hit some big three pointers for us there in the second quarter, especially the one at the end of the half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “That was a huge momentum getter for us. I thought our starters did really good.”
The Blue Knights chiseled deep into that lead in the third quarter with 18 points. That cut the Blue Jays advantage down to just four points, 47-43, going into the final period.
Washington finished strong with a 20-point fourth quarter to seal the win.
Broadbent, the Washington all-tournament selection, led the Jays in the contest with 16 points. He was one of three Washington players to reach double digits in the contest along with Jason Sides (11 points) and Alec Brinkmann (10).
Ryan Hoerstkamp added eight points, Connor Vollmer seven, Rett Corley six, Zach Coulter four, Brigham Broadbent three and Colton Souders two.
“This was really a bounceback game after last night at Ft. Zumwalt South,” Young said. “We really pressured the kids to have a better showing tonight and they did. They took on the leadership that they needed to come out here and that was great seeing that from our kids at the beginning of the game and again when they brought it back to four points in the second half. Our starters did a good job of bringing that back up to 12 points.”
Scorers for the Blue Knights were Patrick Baalman (16 points), Jonathan Chambers (15), Logan Lovelace (eight), Jack Schark (six), Ashton Childress (four), Nate Hodges (four) and Charlie Schark (four).
“We’ve got two wins now in the past week, which is something that we hadn’t had in a while after losing seven straight,” Young said. “Hopefully, we can keep expanding (on that) and end on a good note this season with three weeks left.”
Washington plays at home Friday in Gateway Athletic Conference Central action against Ft. Zumwalt North. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.