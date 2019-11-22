The Washington basketball Blue Jays will have a chance to see area teams in the postseason this year.
Washington moves down from Class 5 to Class 4 this season, sharing Class 4 District 4 with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific, among others.
This is Washington’s first season not assigned to a Class 5 district since MSHSAA expanded to five classes for basketball for the 2002-03 season.
The Blue Jays return much of their roster from an 8-18 season a year ago.
Leading the team is junior forward Ryan Hoerstkamp, who posted 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.
Washington loses two starters and three players total to graduation but still return a wealth of varsity experience from a year ago, including senior guards Jeremiah Broadbent and Connor Vollmer, junior forwards Todd Bieg and Brigham Broadbent, and junior guards Zac Coulter, Jack Lackman, Jason Sides, Jarrett Hamlett and Conner Maher.
“Every one of these players return from playing varsity minutes last year,” Head Coach Grant Young said. “They also helped lead the JV team to a 20-4 record by sharing time between both teams.”
Washington has a total of 27 high school players in its system this season between the varsity, JV and freshman levels.
New varsity additions include junior guards Carter Kleekamp, Braden Marquart and Will Gleeson.
“(We need to) take one game at a time,” Youn said. “We have some high expectations, but we will not look ahead. Each game is the most important.”
Washington continues to play a tough conference schedule in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central that saw Ft. Zumwalt South make a 10-0 run through league play last year.
“The top teams in conference are Ft. Zumwalt North, which returns most of its key players, and Ft. Zumwalt South — always a great program.”
Young will be assisted by coaches Adam Meyer and Bill Juengel.
Washington is scheduled to begin the season at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Thanksgiving week Turkey Tournament.
The Blue Jays hold the No. 4 seed and will play Normandy in the first round next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.