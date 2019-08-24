We are at the halfway point between the start of fall practices and the start of the fall regular season.
Teams began practicing on Monday, Aug. 12, and games will start to count on Friday, Aug. 30.
Washington returns seven sports for the fall season with all seven head coaches returning — Derick Helfin (football), Derek Schriewer (boys soccer), Susan Harms (volleyball), Philip King (softball), Mike Olszowka (cross country), Adam Fischer (girls golf) and Lane Page (boys swimming).
The volleyball, softball and girls cross country teams at Washington have been among the most successful the past couple of seasons. However, all three teams have been hit by graduation this season and will have many new faces looking to step up to keep those programs producing at that same level.
The volleyball team, which has won at least a share of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central in each of the past seven seasons, returns three seniors from last season’s varsity squad in middle blocker Kassidy Phillips, setter Jackie Oetterer and defensive specialist Cierstyn Jacquin.
“We have seven additional juniors who are all working to for playing time and one sophomore,” Harms said. “These girls are quick, both defensively and at the net and have a lot of grit. They never give up. It will be fun watching them play as it is in practice.”
The Lady Jays softball team has won 20 games for three seasons in a row, a run that has included two GAC Central titles and a fourth-place state finish in 2016.
Coach King’s squad returns three starters in senior pitcher Ellie Quaethem, senior center fielder Sarah Becszlko and junior utility player Emma Vodnansky.
“(We are) being flexible and trying new positions, instead of just going to the same ones as in the past,” King said. “(We are) taking a team-first mentality.”
On the cross country course, the Blue Jays are led by senior Noah Little on the boys side and returning state qualifiers Mia Reed and Jessie Donnelly, both juniors, on the girls side. Reed was a state medal winner in 2018.
The boys soccer team was hit hard by graduation last season, one year after finishing second in the state in Class 3.
Schriewer’s squad started multiple freshmen on a 12-14-1 team a year ago and return seven starters. The team had 45 players out for the team to open practices last week, including 22 sophomores and 13 freshmen.
“(Boston Tinsley and Trent Pabst) have looked impressive in early preseason and can adapt to play several positions in our system,” Schriewer said. “The core of our center midfield will return from last year’s squad with Carter Kleekamp, Owen Burge, and Travis Bieg looking improved physically and focused mentally.”
Heflin’s gridiron Blue Jays have around 90 players out and concluded the first week of practices with a team scrimmage Saturday morning.
The two Blue Jay squads combined for seven touchdowns in a 24-18 victory for the white team.
Washington returns many of its skills players on offense from last season including quarterbacks Trevor Rinne and Bryce Kazmaier, running back Nate Busch, wide receivers Bryce Meyer, Connor Vollmer and Conner Maher and tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp.
The Blue Jays also have a more experienced line leading the way with seniors like Joe Hackmann, Andrew Gildehaus and Brandon Titter.
“Being so young the last two years, we have learned a lot on the field with young kids,” Heflin said. “They are juniors and seniors now. I feel like we have a good core group that is setting a great example and being quality leaders.”
In the pool, Washington returns its first state qualifier in junior Mason Kauffeld. The swimming Blue Jays lost zero athletes to graduation last season.
The Lady Jays bring a young roster to the golf course this fall with six players returning from last season’s roster, none of whom are seniors.
Juniors Mia Lanemann, Joie Heien and Grace Bryson and sophomore Kyla Engemann each saw varsity playing time last fall.
Most fall teams will find out their class and district assignments Friday, which will also mark the beginning of the preseason jamboree schedule.
Regular season games will begin on Aug. 30.