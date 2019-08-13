Washington High School athletes will be selling Blue Jay discount cards starting Wednesday.
Athletes will be out with cards around town from noon until 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Proceeds for the sale of the cards, a cost of $15, go to benefit the Washington High School Athletic Association.
This year’s card will include two one-time offers for Aldo’s Pizza and Moe’s Pizza in addition to savings offers from 33 other area businesses.
Deals included in the card might afford the cardholder percentages off, buy one get one or free items with a regular purchase.
Those who miss their opportunity to purchase the cards from athletes Wednesday can still purchase one through the high school’s activities office any time.