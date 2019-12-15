There was a bit more scoring this year.
After playing to 25-22 overtime score last winter in Pacific’s favor, the Indians (2-3) and Bishop DuBourg (2-0) had the rematch Wednesday at DuBourg with the Cavaliers coming out on top, 74-59.
DuBourg held a slight 14-12 edge after one quarter and a 35-21 advantage at halftime. The Cavaliers continued to hold the lead, 53-41, after three periods.
“Their coach and I were talking about it before the game and joked that the first one to 30 would win,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said in comparison to last season’s score. “We scored the ball OK. It was just a matter of too many turnovers. I think we turned the ball over 25 times. They were just really athletic and super long.”
Jeremiah Murray led the Indians with 13 points. He added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“He probably had the best varsity game of his career,” VanLeer said. “He made some really nice moves inside against some bigger guys.”
Gavin Bukowsky and Dylan Myers scored 11 points each.
Devin Casey added nine points, Gavin Racer eight, Jack Meyer four, Don’TA Harris two and Quin Blackburn one.
Harris, among the team’s scoring leaders on the season, supplemented his effort Wednesday with nine rebounds and five assists.
“We just didn’t get him the ball very much,” VanLeer said. “I think he only took three shots, but he found other ways to contribute.”
Micah Holt led DuBourg with 17 points.
Demoriay Davis and LeMond Shaw each scored 11.
Eddie Weekly netted nine points. Dampier Evans and Eliott Johnson both scored seven, Tyree Wesley six, Jackson Chatman five and Jadon Kimvel one.
The Indians travel to Rolla Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.