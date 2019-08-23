Pacific football could be poised for another solid season.
The Indians have more than 60 players on the roster this year and look much improved from last season’s 1-9 record. Pacific is just one season removed from a 5-5 season that saw the team enter the last week of the regular season in a four-way tie for the Four Rivers Conference championship before ending in third place.
A key for the Indians is having an experienced quarterback under center with returning starter Colton Thompson back for his junior season. That’s if Thompson isn’t overtaken by sophomore quarterback Matt Austin.
After being light on seniors last season, the team has 13 seniors listed on the roster this fall, many at skill positions.
The Indians return a group of senior receivers that includes Mason Davis, Grant Hall, Parker Kuelker, Robert Schmidt and tight end Jackson Roloff.
Returning running back Josh Rash is a senior as well.
“Most of our varsity players were starters last year as juniors,” Head Football Coach Clint Anderson said. “That experience is very valuable.”
The Indians held their annual Purple and White scrimmage Saturday. Varsity players were split evenly between both rosters, as were JV players, with a four-quarter format featuring varsity against varsity in the first and third quarters and JV against JV in the second and fourth periods. The purple squad scored two touchdowns to the white squad’s one, a 12-6 score.
Pacific has one new coach for the fall season, or at least one coach in charge of a different program. With Pacific introducing girls golf for the first time this season, longtime wrestling coach Rob Schimsa will lead the team.
Jesse Knott (boys soccer), Kersten McDonough (volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball) and Justin Perriguey (cross country) all return as head coaches for Pacific this fall.
Knott’s soccer team will be a more experienced bunch, losing just three seniors from last fall’s 4-15 squad.
Standouts Dominic Curry, Geoffery Hayden and Bailey Hoehne are all entering their senior season.
“We have a much more experienced and mature team this year that can help us overcome our mental lapses that we experienced in several key games last year,” Knott said.
On the softball field, Pacific lost just three players to graduation last fall and has a power-packed lineup coming back with the St. Louis area’s 2018 home run leader Annie Mueller in the heart of the batting order.
In the second season under McDonough, the volleyball team had large numbers come out for the team with 42 players attending tryouts. More than 30 made the cut for either the varsity, JV or freshman teams.
Key for the Lady Indians on the court will be returning outside hitter and setter Gracey Smiley and libero Genna Nickelson, both seniors this season.
“Genna and Grace are big time returners for our team,” McDonough said. “Both played club at a high level this offseason and look better than ever.”
Returning outside hitters Piper Linder and Kate Taylor and defensive specialists Jaisie Kulick and Haley Lucas are also seniors.
The cross country team under Head Coach Justin Perriguey has 24 runners out at Pacific. The team has its eyes on potentially qualifying both its boys and girls teams for the state meet, having come close to accomplishing that each of the last two seasons.
Pacific’s boys team has qualified for the state meet both in 2017 and 2018 while the Lady Indians have sent multiple individual qualifiers both years.
Last year, Pacific’s three girl qualifiers at the state meet were all freshmen — Katie Prada, Riley Vaughn and Aubrey Harris.
“We have had a state qualifying boys or girls team each of the last three years,” Perriguey said. “Qualifying both sure would be nice. Those might be lofty goals before districts are announced but that’s where our minds are at right now.”
MSHSAA is scheduled to announce most of the class and district assignments for fall sports on Friday morning.
Teams will play in preseason jamborees starting Friday afternoon and the regular season will begin on Aug. 30.